Iowa vs. Northwestern Prediction: This Isn't Your Grandfather's Big Ten Game

Leave the raincoats in the car. Don't pack the extra pair of socks. Get ready for the new-age matchup of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats. This is no longer being shown on the Big Ten Network at 11 a.m. CT as rain drizzles onto an overgrown grass field.

This is primetime. Iowa and Northwestern are headlining the night slate of this weekend's college football action, and rightfully so. We have two 6-2 teams from the Big Ten playing in a de facto College Football Playoff elimination game. Buckle up!

Iowa vs Northwestern betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Northwestern -2.5 (-115), Iowa +2.5 (-105)

Money Line: Northwestern -135, Iowa +114

Total: Over 45.5 (-110), Under 45.5 (-110)

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings

The odds in this game haven't moved a whole lot, which isn't entirely surprising. Northwestern is getting the points here as a slight home favorite, which is hard to argue with, due to the fact that the Wildcats are also 6-2.

The total in this game stands out to me. This is high for an Iowa-Northwestern game. Could we be in for points galore between Iowa and Northwestern? I wouldn't be surprised.

How to watch Iowa vs Northwestern, time, TV channel, streaming

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports App

Who would have thought it? The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats are commanding national coverage for a game in November? It's simply awesome to see these two embracing the more level playing field in college football and succeeding in doing so.

Riley Donald's Iowa vs Northwestern Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 30, Northwestern 24

I had to pause for a few moments after typing that score. It felt like a typo mixed with doing something bad. But that's the world we live in. These teams have the offenses to put up points, and I think we see some firepower in Evanston.

We know Iowa's game plan. The Hawkeyes want to get the ball to Tony Diaz and DJ Vonnahme for chunk plays to ignite drives, then finish things off in the red zone. On defense, Phil Parker has been a magician for his entire career. This week presents a new task.

Northwestern is going to give Iowa all sorts of new looks, motions, shifts, and weird formations. I think the Wildcats pop a play or two with this. Their offense has been fantastic all year, and for Iowa, I think it's more about slowing them down rather than outright stopping them.

This game comes down to the turnover battle. Aidan Chiles has protected the ball all year for Northwestern. Iowa has tightened up the screws on giving the ball away. Whoever wins the turnover battle wins this game, and I think Iowa finds a way to steal a possession or two on the road.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.