Hawkeye History: Iowa vs. Wisconsin Brings Back Classic Big Ten Feels

A day has passed since the Iowa Hawkeyes put on an underwhelming performance against the Minneosta Golden Gophers to fall to 5-2 this season, and it's time to flush that one and move on to the next Big Ten showdown, which is another rivalry on deck.

The Hawkeyes welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to Kinnick Stadium in the Battle for the Heartland rivalry, which offers no time to sulk in their sadness. Iowa has to rebound quickly against a Wisconsin team coming in confident after taking down the USC Trojans.

While Iowa turns the page and starts on the Wisconsin film, let's dig into the Battle for the Heartland series, along with some recent trends in this classic, old-school Big Ten rivalry.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers History

All-Time Series Record: Wisconsin leads 49-48-2



Last 10 Meetings: 5-5



Last Meeting: Iowa 37, Wisconsin 0



Last Meeting at Kinnick Stadium: Iowa 42, Wisconsin 10

The Iowa Hawkeyes are going for their fifth straight win over Wisconsin in this rivalry, which has been very one-sided in the 2020s, with the Badgers' sole win coming in 2021. The last two meetings saw Iowa win by a combined score of 79-10.

This game also presents Iowa with the opportunity to knot the all-time series at 49 wins each, which has been streaky and back-and-forth, dating back to its original game in 1894, when Wisconsin handed Iowa a 44-0 loss in the inaugural game of this rivalry.

This is old-school Big Ten football

This game has a throwback feel to the old days of the Big Ten, in my opinion. With kickoff at 11 a.m. CT, it's the early window, which is when this game is best. It should be early. The skies should be gray. There should be a Halloween crispness in the fall air.

Getting to what this will look like on the field throws it back to the old days of the Big Ten as well. We know Iowa is going to be a very physical team built upon elite defense. Wisconsin is going to bring that as well.

The Badgers are on a three-game stretch of holding opponents to 17 points or less. They lost to UCLA 17-7, but have wins over Michigan State, 31-3, and most recently, USC, 24-7. Iowa is going to have its work cut out for it offensively against a stout defense that will feast on any errors.