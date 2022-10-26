Jack Campbell A Campbell Award Finalist

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named a finalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy and a member of the National Football Foundation (NFF) National Scholar-Athlete class.

The NFF and College Hall of Fame announced the 15 recipients Wednesday for the premier scholar-athlete award that annually recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. All finalists for the Campbell Trophy receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship, while the Campbell Trophy recipient earns an additional $7,000 in postgraduate funds.

The finalists were selected from a list of 156 semifinalists among all NCAA divisions and the NAIA. The winner of the Campbell Trophy will be announced Dec. 6 during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, which includes the presentation of the College Football Hall of Fame class.

Campbell, a native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, leads the Big Ten with 71 tackles and ranks 11th nationally at 10.1 tackles per game. He recorded a safety in Iowa’s win over South Dakota State and recovered a fumble on special teams at Illinois. He recorded his fourth career interception in Iowa’s most recent outing at Ohio State.

Campbell (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) was recently named to four midseason All-America teams and was named to the Rotary Lombardi Midseason Watch List. Campbell was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Defensive Player of the Week for his play against South Dakota State, and he was a preseason All-American by no fewer than five national media outlets. He has 248 career tackles.

Campbell, who will earn his degree in December, carries a 3.49 GPA with a major in enterprise leadership and a minor in sport & recreation management. He earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar recognition in 2021, has earned Dean’s List honors three semesters and is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. He has been a member of Iowa’s Player Leadership Council for three years.

Campbell is the seventh Iowa football student-athlete to be named a NFF National Scholar-Athlete. Former honorees include linebacker James Morris (2013), linebacker Mike Klinkenborg (2007), offensive lineman Derek Rose (1998), tight end Mike Flagg (1987), defensive back Bob Elliott (1975), and defensive lineman John Charles Hendricks (1968).

Iowa (3-4, 1-3) hosts Northwestern (1-6, 1-3) Saturday at 2:35 p.m. (ESPN2) in its annual Homecoming game.