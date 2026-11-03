Iowa Football, Kirk Ferentz Comment on Jack Campbell Injury With Grace

On Sunday, former Iowa Hawkeyes and current Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell suffered an injury on a tackle he assisted with against tight end T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings. Campbell was taken off the field on a stretcher as the medical team acted swiftly.

News and updates have been coming directly from the Detroit Lions, who have provided updates that Jack Campbell is resting and recovering in a hospital, with early indications that things are positive. Iowa and the football world await more news on Jack Campbell, hoping for the best.

The news hits home for the Hawkeyes especially hard. Jack Campbell is one of the best to ever wear the Iowa uniform and left a legacy for Iowa that is going to withstand the test of time.

Kirk Ferentz on Jack Campbell

Kirk Ferentz met with the media for his weekly press conference, and at the beginning, he immediately offered words about Jack Campbell, what he means to Iowa, and that his thoughts are with him and his family.

"All of you know just how impactful Jack was in our program. What a tremendous person he is. What a tremendous player he has been for us, and now he's moved on and done the same exact thing in Detroit, not only playing well, but also being a tremendous leader.

"We're all keeping him in our thoughts, certainly, and hope every Hawkeye fan does the same," Ferentz said.

Kirk Ferentz talks about Jack Campbell. pic.twitter.com/TR9uy23ecU — HawkeyeReport.com (@HawkeyeReport) November 3, 2026

Kenneth Merriweather being there for Drew Campbell

Drew Campbell, the younger brother of Jack, is a current member of the Iowa Hawkeyes. The third-year defensive end out of Cedar Falls, Iowa, has had Kennett Merriweather, a veteran of this Iowa team, there for him throughout an emotional week.

"It's making sure that he's comfortable. That situation is very hard on some people especially when it's their sibling. Being able to lift up his spirits and give him some courage and just being there for him. Letting him know that if he needs anything-- don't hesitate to reach out.

"It takes a lot of weight off some guys' shoulders when they got their older brothers with him every single day— to be able to pick him up when things are going bad. Being able to be there for him, lift up his spirits, and continue to play the game that he loves," Kenneth Merrieweather said.

Iowa DL Kenneth Merrieweather said that it has been a priority to be there for Drew Campbell (Jack Campbell’s younger brother) throughout the past couple of days.



"It's making sure that he's comfortable. That situation is very hard on some people especially when it's their… — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 3, 2026

Jack Campbell's Iowa legacy

The list of accolades Jack Campbell put together at Iowa is up there with the best ever do it as a Hawkeye. The Unanimous All-American for Iowa was also the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Linebacker of the Year in 2022. He was a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten member as well.

Campbell was selected by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and has already become a First-Team All-Pro.