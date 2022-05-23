Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Jacob Bostick

Jacob Bostick arrives at Iowa in a few weeks seeking to absorb. He's hoping to be the quicker-picker-upper.

"My mindset going in to Iowa is to be a sponge, soaking up all the information from the older guys and applying it to my game," he told HN.

The Hawkeyes' 2022 recruiting class is scheduled to report to campus on June 12. Bostick, a receiver from Palatine (IL) High, will be rooming with Jayden Montgomery, a linebacker from Wisconsin.

"I'm excited. I'm excited to start a new journey, a new challenge and meet new people," Bostick said.

Bostick (6-2, 170) scored three touchdowns in four games as a senior before being injured. As a junior, he hauled in 31 balls for 451 yards and nine scores.

"In the offseason, I have continued to lift and get bigger, stronger and faster," he said.

Earlier this month, Bostick set a school record in the long jump, leaping 23 feet, 6 inches to win his conference meet. The well-rounded athlete also played basketball in high school.

Bostick will solely focus on football beginning next month. That could mean a big step forward on the gridiron.

"My goals going into Iowa are to quickly pick up the offense and learn from my veteran receivers and quarterbacks with the ultimate goal to contribute as a true freshman. Other than that, I plan to work hard and help the team in anyway I can," he said.

He's looking to immerse himself in picking up Iowa's system this summer.

"To be quite honest, I have not seen much of the playbook as of yet. However, I have gone over it with (Iowa receiver) coach (Kelton) Copeland on my visits," Bostick said.

He plans on leaning on his classmates, who already support each other.

"I’ve built some great relationships with the guys in my class. I got the chance to meet (Montgomery) at the Iowa spring scrimmage. He seemed like a really cool guy," Bostick said.

By the time the group becomes seniors, it is seeking a memorable legacy.

"I know one thing that’s for certain, we all have that drive and will to win. We plan to continue the winning tradition Iowa is known for," Bostick said.

Bostick is the only member of Iowa's '23 Class project to play receiver. You can watch his highlights HERE.