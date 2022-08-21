Jay Higgins Preparing, Patiently Waiting for Turn

IOWA CITY, Iowa - With no major league sports franchises in the state, University of Iowa Football players are some of the most well-known athletes inside the borders. For junior linebacker Jay Higgins, some of his notoriety comes from his father's popularity on social media.

Fans on Twitter know Roy Higgins III for his rallying cry of "Hawk, Hawk, Hawk" and his life development description of being "Higginized." It's an inviting and encouraging presence that makes others feel good.

Jay projects that same energy and easy-going nature. He gets a kick out of Roy's interactions on social media.

"My dad has no problem with meeting new people," Jay says with a chuckle. "He loves me, he loves the Hawkeyes and that's clear. He has no problem voicing his opinions. I feel like Twitter is the perfect place for him."

The Iowa faithful checks in on Roy by tagging him and hash-tagging his catchphrases. He hugs them all virtually. It's cool for Jay to witness.

"Usually when I'm out in public and if anyone says something to me, it's about my dad and why they know me," said Jay, a big smile stretching across his face. "It's never about anything I've done. It's cool seeing people he's meeting and some of the friends he's creating who are going to be my fans as well."

That time could be arriving sooner rather than later. Once again, Jay is backing up returning starters Jack Campbell, Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs on the defense's second level. But his development behind the scenes and on special teams is preparing him to step in if needed this season and as a starter next year when a spot opens up.

Higgins (6-2, 229) ran with the first team during spring drills when Campbell, Benson and Jacobs were sidelined with injuries. He embraced the opportunity.

"I just made sure I was ready when my number was called. I really stepped into that role, being a starting linebacker. I feel like I did a good job just understanding what comes with having to run the show all the time, having to show up every day with leadership on and off the field. I feel like I learned a lot," he said.

Iowa's starters served as coaches in the spring, helping Higgins as they have the last two seasons. He's picked up advice for playing all their positions, making himself versatile and able to fill in wherever needed.

"If I have a question about the scheme, I usually go to Campbell. If I ever have a question about playing WIL backer, I can ask Benson or Jestin. I also can always go to the coaching staff, but I usually don't have to because those guys know the defense, and they're good at relaying the messages to me," Higgins said.

If Higgins ends up starting on defense in the future, he will have followed a similar path at Iowa. He's contributed on special teams in his first two seasons on campus, chipping in more and more as time goes on.

"As we saw last year, it's a big part of the game. It can win and lose games for you. Being in the position where I can help the team in any way I can, I appreciate. I'm just trying to get on the field any way possible and feel like special teams is the way for me right now," he said.

Higgins starred at Indianapolis (IN) Brebeuf Jesuit Prep, earning all-state honors in his final two seasons. He also stood out on the basketball court.

Going from major contributor to role player hasn't always been easy for him, but he understands his path.

"It definitely can be tough at times. But I saw a Tweet where it said you have to climb the ladder to enjoy the slide on the way down. Right now, I'm still climbing," Higgins said.

And at some point, he may slide out of his popular father's shadow in Hawkeye Nation.

"I'm trying to make a name for myself," he said laughing.