Kaleb Johnson Commits to Iowa Football

Kaleb Johnson thought he had found a home back in June when he committed to Cal. Those feelings changed this weekend when he stopped at Iowa.

The Class of 2022 running back from Hamilton (OH) High enjoyed his Hawkeye official so much, that he flipped his commitment to Iowa late Tuesday night.

Johnson (6-2, 210) also reported scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota and Pitt, among others. Wisconsin and Michigan showed interest.

Rivals ranks him as a three-star prospect. The recruiting service sees him as the 31st best running back nationally in his class and the No. 15 overall player in Ohio regardless of position for this cycle.

As a junior last year, Johnson ran for 786 yards and eight touchdowns on 114 carries in 10 games.

Johnson became Iowa's 11th known verbal commitment in the '22 Class. He joined Deerfield Beach Rivals' four-star Jaziun Patterson as the Hawkeyes' other running back in the cycle.