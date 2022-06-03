Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Kaleb Johnson

Kaleb Johnson looks the part of a Power 5 college running back. However, his mind could be just as dangerous as his body for foes.

The Hamilton (Ohio) High ball graduate joins Iowa Football this month focused on early playing time and settling in academically. He'll be studying Information Technology with a goal of some day neutralizing internet hackers.

An on-line thief once robbed Johnson of software he designed. It motivated him to stop others from experiencing the same fate.

"I want to work in cyber security, helping keep hackers from coming into the U.S.," he said.

On the field, opponents will be trying to stop Johnson (6-1, 216) from running over and around them. He would like that process to start sooner rather than later.

Iowa is replacing starter Tyler Goodson, who signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent this spring. Gavin Williams and Leshun Williams (no relation) return after seeing limited work last season. Jaziun Patterson joins Johnson as a member of the incoming freshman class.

Johnson is approaching his competition at Iowa from an interesting perspective.

"I don't want anyone to take it the wrong way, but they're like frenemies to me," he said. "We're competing for the same thing. We all want to play. I feel like I have an advantage because of my height and how fast I am. I can catch out of the backfield.

"I'm going in confident knowing that they're not better than me. I just need to go in there showing it and proving it."

Johnson rushed 155 times for 1,004 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior after carrying 114 times for 786 yards and eight scores as a junior. He totaled almost 3,500 yards and 35 TDs on the ground during his prep career.

He was named first-team all-state after his senior campaign. He also lettered in basketball and track for Hamilton.

Johnson has been training for his college arrival. He's worked out with fellow college running backs Miyan Williams (Ohio State), Corey Kiner (Cincinnati) and Jutahn McClain (Kentucky) during the offseason.

"We were working on agility, footwork, reading the holes faster. The college game is different than high school. The game moves faster because everybody is good. Mostly, I've been working on keeping people from stripping the ball and my legs since last season ended," Johnson said.

He's been familiarizing himself with Iowa's zone blocking scheme through film work.

"I feel real comfortable. I like lining up deep and getting a full look at what the defense is doing. I'll need to work on reading the defense, especially the line if they shift. I'm just ready to get there and learn the playbook," he said.

Johnson sees an opportunity for early playing time. He's receiving advice from Braelon Allen, who rushed for 1,109 yards and 12 touchdowns as a true freshman for Wisconsin last season.

"That's my boy. I talk to him a lot," Johnson said. "He told me to go in there with confidence and believing that you're better than the others. My goal is to start as a freshman. I would like to play against South Dakota State (in the season-opener on Sept. 3.) in my first game."

He's looking forward to learning from position coach Ladell Betts, who played running back at Iowa and in the NFL.

"He understands playing the position, and he knows what he's talking about from experience. I can trust him because he's been there. I'm blessed to have him there as a coach. My relationship with him is tight," Johnson said.

Johnson is excited about starting his college journey next week when he arrives on campus. He's soaking up time with family and friends until the day arrives.

"It feels real. I'm about to do what I've wanted to do my whole life, since I was like 5. I'm a little nervous because it's new, but I'm also anxious and ready to go because I know I'm confident in my ability and how I can play," he said.

You can watch Johnson's senior highlights HERE.