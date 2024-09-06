Kamari Moulton Settling into Bigger Role
Kamari Moulton shares the No. 1 line with Kaleb Johnson at running back on Iowa’s depth chart heading into Saturday’s game with Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium.
Moulton is OK with that.
“It really doesn’t matter who is in,” Moulton said on Tuesday. “We all are capable of doing something good. So whoever you put in, we expect them to do something.”
Moulton got the start in last Saturday’s 40-0 win over Illinois State, and had 19 carries for 65 yards. Johnson, who was suspended for the first half for violation of team rules, played in the second half, finishing with 11 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
It was a day when the Hawkeyes had 241 yards on 40 carries.
“It’s a running back room full of great running backs,” Moulton said. “We can always get energy from each other.”
Which was why Moulton appreciated Johnson’s 64-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“It felt great, because that’s what we were working for,” Moulton said. “We were telling each other something was going to break throughout the game. So when it did, we were just happy.”
It was the first start of Moulton’s career, and the redshirt freshman appreciated the opportunity.
“I felt game one went well for me, just getting my feet wet, just playing there as a starter, getting the first few reps,” Moulton said. “Really just learning everything and getting everything down pat.”
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz liked how Moulton responded.
“Kamari has been here for a year, but he's a young player,” Ferentz said. “He really doesn't have much game experience. I thought he did a lot of good things and he handled it well. He's a steady guy. Every day is pretty much the same with him. It's a good day, and he works hard.
“Again, you can't simulate things, game experience, and for players like that, the younger guys that haven't played, this is a good experience for them to be out there in competition, tough competition, and having to perform.”
Moulton admitted to having some of those first-game jitters most players get.
“I was a little nervous, because you’re going into Kinnick and it’s full, full and it's the first game of the year,” he said. “So I got a little bit nervous, but at the end of the day, it's still football, and that's something I've been doing all my life. So it's just another day of work.”
Ferentz expects Johnson to have more of a workload against the Cyclones.
“He's been practicing well and did a good job,” Ferentz said. “When he went in there, I wasn't surprised. That's how he's been practicing — really focused and hit the holes hard and all those types of things. Good to see that. That's probably as well as I've seen him run the football since he's been here. Great young guy. He’s got a great attitude.”
It’s a competitive position group, Moulton said.
“There is a drive that we have that we all want to do good,” he said. “If somebody makes a play, you want to make a play, too.”