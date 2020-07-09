A Spring College Football Season? Bring A Blanket To Kinnick
John Bohnenkamp
The rise in COVID-19 cases around the nation is leading to skepticism on if there will be a college football season in the fall.
The Ivy League announced on Wednesday that there would be no fall sports, and that football could be pushed back to the spring. One report had the Big Ten considering a 10-game conference-only schedule spread over a period of 13 or 14 weeks.
On Thursday, the ACC announced there would be no events for the fall season until Sept. 1.
As COVID-19 cases rise around the nation, and programs such as Ohio State and North Carolina shut down their voluntary workouts because of the positive testing numbers, pessimism grows that there will even be a college football season in the fall.
But what about a spring season? Such an idea has been considered, even as far back as April.
There are plenty of drawbacks to that plan.
One, to make that decision now boxes conferences and athletic directors into a time frame that still has its uncertainties. There is no certainty there will be a COVID-19 vaccine at that point, and if a winter wave of the virus hits, there would be no season at all.
There also is the concern of athletes playing two seasons of games and practices in a period of 10 months. Juniors and seniors with NFL potential would likely opt out of the spring season, because the NFL Draft won't be moved back to accommodate the season.
And for schools in northern conferences, there is also a concern about weather.
To play even a 10-game conference-only schedule in the spring would likely require a February start, either with practice or games, or both.
So, here's a look at the weather history in Iowa City for the spring Saturdays in 2021.
The story in so many numbers — it will be cold in Kinnick Stadium.
Average temperatures
Date
Average High
Average Low
Feb. 6
34.4
15.5
Feb. 13
36.3
17.4
Feb. 20
38.7
19.8
Feb. 27
41.6
22.5
Date
Average High
Average Low
March 6
45.0
25.3
March 13
48.6
28.1
March 20
52.3
30.7
March 27
55.9
33.2
Date
Average High
Average Low
April 3
59.3
35.6
April 10
62.5
38.1
April 17
65.4
40.6
April 24
68.0
43.2
Temperatures in 2019 and 2020
Date
2019 High
2019 Low
2020 High
2020 Low
Feb. 6
30.0
10.9
36
11
Feb. 13
30.8
3.9
22
-2
Feb. 20
28.9
-2.9
23
6
Feb. 27
24.1
9.0
36
22
Date
2019 High
2019 Low
2020 High
2020 Low
March 6
18
0
49
29
March 13
43
27
50
29
March 20
53.1
23
44
33
March 27
53.1
25
54
43
Record highs and lows
February and March can be especially unpredictable, given the record highs and lows.
Date
Record High
Record Low
Feb. 6
58
-15
Feb. 13
64
-10
Feb. 20
64
-10
Feb. 27
68
-14
Date
Record High
Record Low
March 6
73
-12
March 13
77
5
March 20
72
3
March 27
81
7
Average snowfall
Month
Snowfall (in inches)
February
6
March
3
April
1