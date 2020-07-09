HawkeyeMaven
A Spring College Football Season? Bring A Blanket To Kinnick

John Bohnenkamp

The rise in COVID-19 cases around the nation is leading to skepticism on if there will be a college football season in the fall.

The Ivy League announced on Wednesday that there would be no fall sports, and that football could be pushed back to the spring. One report had the Big Ten considering a 10-game conference-only schedule spread over a period of 13 or 14 weeks.

On Thursday, the ACC announced there would be no events for the fall season until Sept. 1.

As COVID-19 cases rise around the nation, and programs such as Ohio State and North Carolina shut down their voluntary workouts because of the positive testing numbers, pessimism grows that there will even be a college football season in the fall.

But what about a spring season? Such an idea has been considered, even as far back as April.

There are plenty of drawbacks to that plan.

One, to make that decision now boxes conferences and athletic directors into a time frame that still has its uncertainties. There is no certainty there will be a COVID-19 vaccine at that point, and if a winter wave of the virus hits, there would be no season at all.

There also is the concern of athletes playing two seasons of games and practices in a period of 10 months. Juniors and seniors with NFL potential would likely opt out of the spring season, because the NFL Draft won't be moved back to accommodate the season.

And for schools in northern conferences, there is also a concern about weather.

To play even a 10-game conference-only schedule in the spring would likely require a February start, either with practice or games, or both.

So, here's a look at the weather history in Iowa City for the spring Saturdays in 2021.

The story in so many numbers — it will be cold in Kinnick Stadium.

USATSI_13682821_168388468_lowres
Minnesota fans sit in the stands as Iowa fans swarm the field after the Hawkeyes defeated the previously-unbeaten Gophers last November at Kinnick Stadium. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen for USA Today Sports)

Average temperatures

Date
Average High
Average Low

Feb. 6

34.4

15.5

Feb. 13

36.3

17.4

Feb. 20

38.7

19.8

Feb. 27

41.6

22.5

Date
Average High
Average Low

March 6

45.0

25.3

March 13

48.6

28.1

March 20

52.3

30.7

March 27

55.9

33.2

Date
Average High
Average Low

April 3

59.3

35.6

April 10

62.5

38.1

April 17

65.4

40.6

April 24

68.0

43.2

Temperatures in 2019 and 2020

Date
2019 High
2019 Low
2020 High
2020 Low

Feb. 6

30.0

10.9

36

11

Feb. 13

30.8

3.9

22

-2

Feb. 20

28.9

-2.9

23

6

Feb. 27

24.1

9.0

36

22

Date
2019 High
2019 Low
2020 High
2020 Low

March 6

18

0

49

29

March 13

43

27

50

29

March 20

53.1

23

44

33

March 27

53.1

25

54

43

Record highs and lows

February and March can be especially unpredictable, given the record highs and lows.

Date
Record High
Record Low

Feb. 6

58

-15

Feb. 13

64

-10

Feb. 20

64

-10

Feb. 27

68

-14

Date
Record High
Record Low

March 6

73

-12

March 13

77

5

March 20

72

3

March 27

81

7

Average snowfall

Month
Snowfall (in inches)

February

6

March

3

April

1

