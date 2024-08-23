Kirk Ferentz Emotional Talking Suspension
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Watching Thursday's Iowa Football press conference on YouTube sparked thoughts. Not sure what people with bad backs did before video streaming. Maybe they took a sick day.
Anywho, the presser was different. Yeah, let's go with different. The W word triggers some folks. But it was that, too, like last year's in-season press conference following the dismissal of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.
Then, his father, Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz, looked shook. Thursday (on YouTube, at least) he appeared strangely at ease despite admitting to a recruiting violation that will sideline him for next week's season opener.
Both news items were unusual in relationship to the stability shown during his quarter century as head coach. Tack on another minor recruiting violation earlier this season and the gambling story from last season, and it's been a wild ride.
The convergence of unusual events is a coincidence, unrelated, for the most part. Perhaps a connection will evolve from the occurrences. That would be Brian Ferentz moving on in the business and his father being a lot closer to the end than the beginning of his career.
The emotion the head coach showed multiple times on Thursday wasn't out of place. It's been that way since he arrived from the NFL to replace the legendary Hayden Fry after the 1998 season.
The presence of the emotion in this instance was interesting, however. The main topic - a goofy recruiting violation - wasn't emotional one. The emotion displayed Thursday felt sparked by reflective.
One wonders if retirement is entering his thoughts. He'll turn 70 next August. Some of his family lives in Maryland right now.
This all is speculation, of course. Unlike Fry battling cancer forcing him to walk away, Ferentz, by all accounts, is way healthier than a good portion of the much-younger Iowa media gaggle. He's still mentally sharp and knows the game better than most, too.
Even so, it COULD BE a good time for Ferentz. His work has him in great shape financially to enjoy retirement. We don't yet know if can walk away from the game he loves. He may not know, either, but it being on his mind certainly makes sense.
A very veteran '24 Hawkeye squad faces a favorable schedule, at least on paper. Ohio State is the only opponent in the AP Preseason Top 25. The College Football Playoff is in play (again, on paper).
Next season will be a form of rebuilding or reloading for Iowa. At a developmental program, it's difficult to predict which one it will be, but the lineup of opponents and locations also appear tougher.
If the Hawkeyes could fulfill their potential this season and make the first expanded CFP, it would be a historic high note. Ferentz could practice what he preaches - leaving the program in a better place.
This theory regarding thoughts of retirement could be a bunch of hooey. It might just be an emotional guy being emotional, one who was otherwise calm outside of talking about the student-athletes and assistant coaches.
One in the latter group, Seth Wallace, will lead the team during the Aug. 31 opener against Illinois State at Kinnick Stadium. That Saturday afternoon will be an audition of sorts. A strong showing of leadership certainly could encourage Ferentz to go to bat for him as his successor.
Maybe that day is in the not-so-distant future.