Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Koen Entringer

A 15-month long recruiting dead period cost the 2022 College Football Freshman Class important evaluation time. The class's recruitment was impacted more than any other group.

It made for a wild final six months of 2021. The high school seniors and college coaches were speed dating.

Koen Entringer served of a great example of situation. The Walled Lake (MI) High defensive back verbally committed to Central Michigan in last June, the first month after the dead period ended.

A sensational senior season then caught the attention of the big schools. From Nov. 8 to Dec. 6, Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin, Utah, Maryland, Colorado, Vanderbilt and Boston College extended scholarship offers.

Entringer de-committed from Central Michigan on Nov. 10. He officially visited Iowa, Wisconsin and Boston College. On Dec. 15, he signed with the Hawkeyes.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder arrives at Iowa on June 9, ending a wild, 12-month journey to his college home.

"I think it’s like an itching feeling," Entringer told HN. "I personally am really excited to move in, get to work and learn as much as I can. And I love football, so I’m excited to be able to start summer workouts and strap up my helmet again."

Entringer feels prepared for what awaits him at the next level after working with defensive back coach Raymon Taylor Sr. and Dan Roth on strength and conditioning.

"We spent a lot of time working on my read steps, working on press, shooting my hands, my pedal, opening my hips and play recognition. I also did my fair share of 1-on-1s with some guys that are also going to play college football," Entringer said of his training with Taylor Sr.

"And from a strength and condoning standpoint, I’ve been lifting with (Roth), and he’s been pushing me to my limits. So, I think I’ve prepared quite well. But at the end of the day, I know it's going to be hard. I’m willing to do what ever it takes to be the best I can be and help the team in the best way possible."

Entringer will be joining an experienced secondary that includes cornerback Riley Moss, the Big Ten's Defensive Back of the Year in '21.

"My mindset is to soak up as much knowledge as I can and compete. There is definitely a lot to learn. I’m blessed to have one of the best, if not the best defensive back coaches (Phil Parker) in college football, not to mention being on the same team as the Big Ten DB of the year," Entringer said.

"So there's lots to learn from people with greats resumes like that. I’m just gonna give my full effort because that’s what’s put me in the position I am now."

Entringer isn't focusing on how much he plays as a true freshman.

"My objective is to just give it 200 percent every day with everything I do. As long as I do that, I think that’s going to best prepare me for whenever my name gets called," he said.

Entringer has been watching Iowa game film with with fellow true freshman, Xavier Nwankpa, on Face Time. Nwankpa enrolled at Iowa in January.

"At least the coverages that we have discussed are coverages that I have either played before or am very familiar with. I obviously don’t know the whole playbook, but I definitely don’t think I’ll be coming in completely blind," Entringer said.

He has built good relationships with members of his Hawkeye recruiting class.

"Me and Xavier talk a lot, and I have worked out with Shaun (Deshaun Lee) a few times because we both have the same DB trainer," Entringer said.

"With the DBs in my class, I think the goal we all want to accomplish is to be great."

Entringer was named first-team all-state as a senior. He totaled 88.0 tackles (3.0 for loss) with 11 pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and one interception in '21. As a receiver, he registered 444 yards and six touchdowns.