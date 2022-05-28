Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Landyn Van Kekerix

Landyn Van Kekerix is experiencing mixed emotions as his date to report to Iowa Football nears. The Class of 2022 linebacker from Boyden Hull-Rock Valley (IA) High is due to join the Hawkeyes on June 12.

"I'd say I'm feeling a little bit excited to get down there, get to work and meet more people," Van Kekerix said Friday. "But I'm also just enjoying right now here at home for the last little bit before I head down there."

It's a life-changing transition for he and his Iowa classmates. They're saying goodbye to childhood friends and moving on to new relationships.

Van Kekerix (6-2, 205) hails from Inwood, a city of less than 1,000 people. He's following the path of other small-town Iowa guys looking to make it big on a large stage.

He's been preparing for what awaits him in Iowa City.

"I've been lifting and doing what I can with that to try get as ready as possible for when I head down there," he said.

Iowa returns its three starting linebackers along with a a group of backups. Van Kekerix comes in with realistic expectations for his freshman season.

"Really, all I can do is just put my head down and get to work when I get there because I'm starting at the bottom now. I hope to learn from them, as well, being as they're experienced and they're pretty knowledgeable with everything, too," he said.

"I'd say I want to put a little weight on, for sure, and get stronger, too, for sure. I've just got to put my head down and get to work. Maybe I could possibly get in here or there."

Van Kekerix was named Iowa's Class 3A Player of the Year as a senior. He earned first-team all-state honors last fall after landing on the second team the year before. In his final season as a linebacker and receiver, he recorded 76 tackles and three sacks to go with 1,574 all-purpose yards and 36 total touchdowns.

During this past winter, Van Kekerix led his team to a state championship with 26 points and 10 rebounds in the final. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Van Kekerix looks forward to focusing on one sport and one position in college to see where it takes him. He'll learn from position coach, Seth Wallace.

"Our relationship is pretty good, I'd say. He's pretty intense and he'll get on you, but he's just trying to get the best out of you. That's something that I like about him," Van Kekerix said.

Van Kekerix shares a bond with others in his Iowa class.

"We haven't talked a whole lot about our goals, but we'll get to work and see what we can do," he said.