    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballWrestlingSpring SportsHawkeye NationForumSI TIXPodcast
    Search
    Linderbaum, Hankins Mid-Season AP All-Americans

    Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum warming up before a game against Purdue on Oct. 16, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

    Publish date:

    Linderbaum, Hankins Mid-Season AP All-Americans

    Hawkeye Veterans Recognized Among Country's Best
    Author:

    IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior defensive back Matt Hankins and junior center Tyler Linderbaum have been to the Associated Press Midseason All-America team. The announcement was made Tuesday by the Associated Press.

    Linderbaum (6-foot-3, 290-pounds) is one of 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award. He has started 28 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after playing as a defensive lineman as a true freshman. Iowa has posted a 22-6 record during that span. Iowa’s 6-1 record to start the 2021 season includes wins over three ranked opponents.

    The Solon, Iowa, native was tabbed preseason first-team All-Big Ten and preseason first-team All-America by five media outlets, including Associated Press, The Athletic, Athlon Sports, Phil Steele, and Sporting News. Linderbaum was also named to the Big Ten Conference preseason honors list, as well as the Rimington Trophy and Outland Trophy watch lists.

    Hankins (6-foot, 185-pounds) has started 34 straight games in the Iowa secondary and this season has recorded three interceptions and 25 tackles. He was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week, the Rose Bowl Game Big Ten Conference Player of the Week and the Bronko Nagurski national Defensive Player of the Week following Iowa’s 23-20 win over No. 4 Penn State.

    Hankins had five tackles and a fourth quarter interception in the win over Penn State. He had two interceptions earlier in the season in Iowa’s 27-17 win at No. 9 Iowa State. Hankins has six career interceptions and 193 career tackles.

    Iowa is idle this weekend. The Hawkeyes return to action Oct. 30 at Wisconsin (11 a.m., ESPN). 

    Tyler Linderbaum
    Football

    Linderbaum, Hankins Mid-Season AP All-Americans

    2 minutes ago
    Caitlin Clark
    Basketball

    Iowa Women's Basketball Begins No. 9 in AP Poll

    5 minutes ago
    iose Epenesa
    Football

    Photo Gallery: Football Recruits Visit Iowa

    Oct 17, 2021
    Xavier Booker
    Basketball

    Photo Gallery: Basketball Recruits Visit Iowa

    Oct 17, 2021
    137A6498
    Football

    HN TV: Iowa Players Purdue Postgame Interviews

    Oct 16, 2021
    137A5559
    Football

    Iowa's Streak Ends with Loss to Purdue

    Oct 16, 2021
    137A5631
    Football

    Jeff Brohm Talks About Win Against No. 2 Iowa

    Oct 16, 2021
    137A5456
    Football

    Video & Transcript: Kirk Ferentz Purdue Postgame

    Oct 16, 2021
    137A6242
    Football

    Photo Gallery: Purdue Upsets No. 2 Hawkeyes

    Oct 16, 2021