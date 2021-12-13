Tyler Linderbaum 1st-Team AP All-American

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum has been named first-team All-America by the Associated Press, while senior defensive back Riley Moss and senior kicker Caleb Shudak landed on the AP third-team.

With the Associated Press announcement, Linderbaum gains consensus All-America status by being selected first team by the Walter Camp Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Associated Press. Sporting News will announce its All-America team on Tuesday, while the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) will release its team on Wednesday.

Linderbaum becomes the 28th Hawkeye to earn consensus All-America status, while two of those players (OL Calvin Jones and LB Larry Station) earned the distinction in two separate seasons. Iowa football has had a consensus All-American in three straight seasons for the first time in program history.

Along with the consensus All-America status, Linderbaum received the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s top center. He was a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy. He was named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten, while earning first-team All-Big Ten honors for the second straight season.

The Solon, Iowa, native (6-foot-3, 290-pounds) has started 34 consecutive games at center after starting his Hawkeye career at defensive lineman as a true freshman. Iowa has posted a 26-8 record during that span.

Moss (6-1, 194) earns third team honors on the Associated Press team after being named second-team All-America by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). He is the fifth Hawkeye to be named the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from league coaches and media.

The Ankeny, Iowa, native ranks 11th in the country and third in the Big Ten with four interceptions. Moss had two interceptions returns for touchdowns in Iowa’s opening win over Indiana. He is tied for 11th in career interceptions (10-239-3 TDs), is one of three players in program history with three interception returns for touchdowns and ranks second in career interception return yards.

A senior from Council Bluffs, Iowa, Shudak connected on 23-27 field goals and all 34 PAT attempts in 2021, leading the Hawkeyes in scoring with 103 points, the eighth-best single season total in school history.

Shudak connected on 4-6 attempts of 50 yards or more, including a career-long 51 yards on three occasions. Shudak connected on four field goal attempts in late season wins over Illinois and Nebraska and for the season was also 7-7 on field goals between 40-49 yards.

Iowa won its final six games in 2020 and began the 2021 season with six straight wins. The Hawkeyes closed the regular season with four straight victories to earn the Big Ten’s West Division championship.

The 15th-ranked Hawkeyes will face No. 22 Kentucky in the 2022 VRBO Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is set for 12:06 p.m. (CT) from Camping World Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.