Logan Jones Learning on Job at Center

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Logan Jones changed positions, so he changed jersey numbers.

And Jones certainly understands the significance of the number he was wearing in Iowa’s open practice on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Jones, who went from defensive line to center before spring practice began, went from wearing number 95 to 65. That number belongs to Iowa’s last center — consensus All-American Tyler Linderbaum.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of pressure,” Jones said. “But I texted him and asked him if I could have it, and he said, ‘Yeah, man, I don’t care. It’s a number.’ He’s cool with it.”

Jones has been with Iowa for two seasons, so he knows the legend of Linderbaum, who went from defensive line to center and became the nation’s best at the position.

But there is more to Linderbaum’s legacy, and Jones understands that, too.

“It’s not just what he did on the field, it’s in the locker room, too,” Jones said. “He’s a Rimington Trophy winner, you think he’s some sort of god. But he comes in, and he’s humble. I look up to people like that.”

The decision to move Jones from the defensive line was suggested by coach Kirk Ferentz, and it wasn’t well-received among the defensive coaches.

But Ferentz knew that a.) the Hawkeyes had a need at center and b.) the defensive line had the depth.

Jones had worked as a scout-team center, so Ferentz thought the move made sense.

“It's a combination of what he might be able to do, then a combination of what our depth is,” Ferentz said. “That's really what led us to this move. We try not to move guys just to move 'em. If there's a good rationale for it, we'll have a discussion.

“This one I might have gone … what do they call it … rogue, where you go on your own and do it. The defensive guys are talking to me again now, all that stuff. We've moved beyond it. They weren't happy.”

Jones was unsure about the move as well.

“The biggest thing for me was leaving the defensive linemen,” he said. “I mean, we created such a strong bond. Leaving them and going to another room was the hardest part for me.”

Now he’s hitting his former line mates.

“It was a little weird at first, but it’s kind of fun now,” Jones said. “We haven’t gotten into any fights or anything, thank goodness. At the end of the day, I’ve got to beat these guys, despite them being my old brothers.”

Ferentz likes how Jones has progressed at the position.

“Logan played a lot of center today,” Ferentz said after Saturday’s practice. “You think about it, that's his 15th practice playing offense, I know he played in high school. But he does a lot of things again instinctively, naturally. He has a knack of fitting into the right places, doing the right things.”

Jones says there are challenges to the position — learning plays, perfecting his footwork, making sure the snaps are clean.

“I thought it would be easy — I snapped a little bit in high school. But it is hard,” Jones said. “

“There’s a lot to it.

“You have to be a little more calm, patient versus (when you’re playing) defense, when you react and attack. The violence is the same, you just have got to see what’s in front of you. You’ve got to slow it down more, especially for me right now. You’ve got to process it more.”