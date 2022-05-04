Looking Ahead at Iowa Football in '23 Draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The year was 1977. Star Wars was released, Elvis Presley died and the first Apple II computers went on sale. It's also the last time Iowa Football didn't have a player chosen in the NFL Draft.

The streak should continue in 2023 with a bright crop of prospects on the roster. With almost 12 months to go before the event, it's probable that the Hawkeyes will top the total of two guys picked in last week's draft.

Baltimore called center Tyler Linderbaum's name in the first round. Dane Belton was scooped up by the New York Giants in Round 4.

Several other Iowa players could have been picked had they left school. They bet on themselves, returning to improve their stock and potentially make next year's draft Hawkeye heavy.

Here's a look at potential Iowa draft picks heading into the '22 season:

Sam LaPorta, TE, 4th-Year Senior

LaPorta probably would have been chosen last week had he come out. Yahoo's Logan Reardon projected the Illinois product among the top players at his position expected to be available in '23. Bill Bender of the Sporting News ranked him as the No. 2 tight end and the No. 42 player overall for next year.

LaPorta (6-4, 249) led Iowa in receptions (53), receiving yards (670) and touchdown catches (3) in '21. Twenty five of his receptions resulted in first downs, the fourth best among Power 5 tight ends last fall.

Jack Campbell, LB, 4th-Year Senior

The Cedar Falls native could have jumped to the pros after last season and likely would have been drafted. He ranked second in the Big Ten with 143 tackles last fall and at 6-5, 243 pounds showed the athleticism the NFL covets at his position.

Yahoo's Pete Fiutak sees Campbell as the No. 3 linebacker for the next draft. NFLDraftBuzz.com pegs him at No. 5 for the position.

Riley Moss, CB, 5th-Year Senior

Moss (6-1, 194) wrestled with his decision after being the Big Ten's defensive back of the year in '21. He chose to come back, improve his consistency and train to be a professional.

Fiutak views Moss as the No. 8 cornerback available in the '23 selection process. NFL Draft Buzz puts him 12th.

Jestin Jacobs, LB, RS Junior

Blue Blood Ohio State tried hard to flip Jacobs (6-4, 236) from his Iowa commitment late in the recruiting process and we're witnessing why. In part-time duty, sharing time with CASH, he posted 53.0 tackles (33.0 solo) and showed off his coverage skills (interception, 3 passes defended).

NFL Draft Buzz lists him as the No. 21 linebacker for the '23 draft. Pro Football Focus ranks Jacobs ahead of Campbell at No. 96 overall.

Lukas Van Ness, DL, RS Sophomore

Including Van Ness might surprise some folks, but the third-year talent is on the NFL radar after sharing the Iowa lead in sacks (7) in '21. Fiutak ranks him as the No. 12 defensive end for the '23 draft.

Van Ness (6-5, 264) will kick out to defensive end this season after doing his damage inside in '21. He passes the eye test and a breakout campaign could leave him with a big decision in January.

Charlie Jones, WR/KR/PR, 6th-Year Senior

Like Moss, Jones (6-0, 188) considered moving on as an older player after last season. One of the best return men in the country, the Illinois native sought to show more as a receiver in '22 and raise his stock in doing so.

With only 53 rosters spots, the NFL loves versatility. If Jones can contribute more on offense this fall, he will become more attractive to the pros. NFL Draft Buzz already sees him as the No. 14 receiver.

Kaevon Merriweather, S, 5th-Year Senior

Merriweather (6-0, 211) has steadily improved during his college career. With another solid season, he's positioned himself to be a NFL player. Pro Football Focus tabbed him as a third-team all-Big Ten pick for '21, despite spelling his first name wrong.

Others to Watch as Potential NFL Draft Picks/Undrafted Free Agents in '23: Terry Roberts, CB; Spencer Petras, QB; Joe Evans, DE; Monte Pottebaum, FB; Seth Benson, LB; Jack Plumb, OL; Nico Ragaini, WR; John Waggoner, DL; Noah Shannon, DT; Tory Taylor, P; Jermari Harris, CB; Logan Lee, DL.