Iowa's Luke Lachey to Start NFL Carrer in a Texans RB Jersey

Luke Lachey's familiar No. 85 was available, but the Texans' tight end will begin his NFL career in jersey No. 42.

Chris Wilson

Oct 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Luke Lachey (85) walks off the field after losing to Ohio State Buckeyes after the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium.
Oct 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Luke Lachey (85) walks off the field after losing to Ohio State Buckeyes after the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Luke Lachey was spotted at Houston Texans' rookie minicamp today wearing an unusual jersey number: No. 42.

Lachey, drafted by the Texans in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 255 overall, wore No. 85 during his career at Iowa. His college jersey number was available on the Texans' roster, but instead went to undrafted wide receiver Daniel Jackson, from Minnesota.

Although No. 42 is a number traditionally worn by running backs and defensive backs in the NFL, jersey numbers—particularly for rookies and newcomers—are prone to change before the regular season kicks off. Historically for the Texans, the number has been worn by a handful of players, most notably free safety Marcus Coleman from 2002-2005.


Despite the new number and his reputation as a strong blocker at Iowa, Lachey is still expected to play tight end for Houston.

Lachey wore jersey No. 24 in high school, where he played running back, tight end and wide receiver. The NFL's recently-expanded jersey numbering rules now allow offensive position players to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89, offering players and teams more flexibility.

In a recent post on the rookie's instagram account, Lachey was shown mocked up in a white Texans No. 85 jersey:

The 6-foot-6, 251-pound prospect made a significant impact as a tight end in Iowa, tallying 74 receptions for 893 yards and four touchdowns in 42 games, and served as a team captain last season. His father, Jim Lachey, is a former NFL All-Pro offensive lineman, and a current radio color commentator for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Lachey and the Texans' 2025 draft class, along with undrafted free agents and tryout players, are participating in rookie minicamp today at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Houston’s’ Organized Team Activities, which include rookies and the team’s veterans, are set to begin next week.

