Breaking Down Iowa DL Max Llewellyn’s NFL Draft Potential

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Max Llewellyn is days away from being selected in this year's NFL Draft. Despite starting just one season, Llewellyn made sure 2025 was his best one yet, and the payoff is about to come when his name is called.

Llewellyn Caps Off Four-Year Iowa Career With Best Season Yet

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa defensive lineman Max Llewellyn (48) looks to the sideline during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Llewellyn, a native of Urbandale, Iowa, joined the Hawkeyes as a top-10 player in the state by On3, Rivals, and 247Sports in 2021. The four-star prospect appeared in three games in 2022 and tallied three tackles as a redshirt freshman after not seeing the field as a true freshman



As a redshirt sophomore, Llewellyn appeared in all 14 games and added 10 more tackles from the year before, and his first 2.5 sacks of his career. A year later, Llewellyn recorded 22 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 13 games.



He wrapped up his Iowa career with 13 starts and a career-best 26 tackles, 9.5 for a loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six pass breakups. His real work, though, came as the team's top playmaker behind the line, leading the way in tackles for loss and finishing second in sacks.

Llewellyn Has Underwhelming NFL Combine Performance

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa defensive lineman Max Llewellyn (DL49) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Llewellyn stands at 6-foot-5 5/8 and 258 pounds, with 32 1/4-inch arms and nine-inch hands - the size is there for an NFL defensive end - but he scored below average at the NFL Combine, finishing with the 24th overall score of the defensive ends/edge rushers.



Llewellyn's production score ranked 21st, and his athleticism score was 22nd, projecting him as an "Average Backup Or Special-Teamer."

Drill Result (DE Ranking) 40-Yard Dash 4.81 Seconds (16th) 10-Second Split 1.64 Seconds (13th) Vertical Jump 32.5" (T-15th) Broad Jump 9' 7" (T-15th)

"Llewellyn is a tall, well-built base end, but it appears he lacks the play strength and anchor to carry his production into the league," NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. "He plays with a lack of knee-bend that limits balance on contact and anchor through engagement. He’s better at playing into gaps and playing off of blocks when his feet are active. He lacks explosiveness as a pass rusher but has access to a variety of rush plans and moves that can create opportunities inside the pocket.



"Llewellyn projects as an even-front end, but average backup could be his ceiling."

Llewellyn Has Broad NFL Draft Projection

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa defensive lineman Max Llewellyn (DL49) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Llewellyn's draft projection has floated between the fourth and sixth rounds. NFL.com has Llewellyn as a sixth-rounder and 'The Beast' by The Athletic has him as high as a fourth-rounder.



While Llewellyn is an effective pass rusher who lives in the backfield and possesses a variety of pass rush moves, he struggles against the run and can sometimes be predictable off the edge.



It was good to see him be productive in his lone year as a starter, but some teams may find his lack of starting experience concerning.