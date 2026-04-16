From 5-Star to NFL Prospect: Xavier Nwankpa’s Iowa Journey

Iowa Hawkeyes safety Xavier Nwankpa was the top recruit for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022. Now, he has his sights set on the NFL Draft.



Nwankpa won't be drafted in the first round, despite his former five-star status. However, he is projected to be selected at some point during the weekend of April 23-25.

Nwankpa as a Hawkeye

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Xavier Nwankpa (1) reacts during a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nwankpa was a highly-touted recruit in the 2022 cycle. 247Sports and Rivals rated Nwankpa as a five-star recruit and the No. 1 safety in the nation.



He had his choice of schools, with offers from Ohio State, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Penn State, but ultimately decided to stay home.

Nwankpa, a native of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, was a former Adidas All-American, MaxPreps Iowa Player of the Year and first-team all-state safety when he arrived in Iowa City. He played in all 13 games as a true freshman and started in the 21-0 win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl.



He had 12 tackles and a 52-yard pick-six that season, with eight of those takedowns and the interception coming in the bowl game.

As a sophomore, Nwankpa solidified his role as a starting safety, appearing in 14 games and starting 12. He posted 42 tackles, two for a loss, a sack, two pass breakups, and an interception.



In 2024, Nwankpa started in 10 games and appeared in 13, and was named academic All-Big Ten. He recorded 41 tackles and one pass breakup that year.

In his senior year, Nwankpa was named Third-Team All-Big Ten by the media and was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week when he tallied 10 tackles, one interception and forced a fumble in the 25-24 win over Penn State.



Nwankpa had 76 tackles, one for a loss, two forced fumbles and an interception in 2025. He finished his four-year career as a Hawkeye with 171 tackles, three for a loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, four pass breakups, three picks and one touchdown in 52 games and 36 starts.

Xavier Nwankpa at the NFL Combine

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa (DB43) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At the NFL Combine, Nwankpa weighed in at 208 pounds at 6-foot-2 and measured nearly 31-inch arms and just over 8-inch hands. He recorded the 11th-best athleticism of the safeties to attend the combine, the 19th-best production score and the 19th-best overall score.



While Nwankpa was a highly-recruited safety out of high school and posted solid numbers during his four seasons at Iowa, his NFL prospect grade of 5.69 makes him a "Candidate For Bottom Of Roster Or Practice Squad."

Drill Results (S Ranking) 40-Yard Dash 4.48 seconds (10th) 10-Yard Split 1.62 seconds (T-13th) Vertical Jump 37.5" (8th)

"Down safety with ideal size, length and athleticism. Nwankpa checks physical and athletic boxes but is missing a standout element in his play," wrote NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.



"A lack of play recognition and instincts make him a reactive defender in coverage. He’s unable to close quickly enough to make plays on the ball. As a run defender, poor pursuit angles and inconsistencies with tackle execution will be concerning for NFL evaluators.



"His traits and special-teams potential will help, but Nwankpa faces an uphill battle to make a roster."

NFL Draft Projection

Defensive Back Xavier Nwankpa stands for a photo during Iowa Football’s media day on Aug. 8, 2025, in Iowa City. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nwankpa has the size, length, athleticism and speed, paired with the ability to read the quarterback and make tackles to make it at the next level. Still, there are concerns about his coverage skills and his ability to recognize play designs.

Nwankpa has shown to be effective on special teams, which just might be his best chance at making a 53-man NFL roster. 'The Beast' by The Athletic has Nwankpa as a project seventh-round pick/undrafted free agent.