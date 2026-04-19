Iowa's Beau Stephens Trending Toward Day 3 Pick After Strong Senior Season

After starting three of the last four seasons, Iowa Hawkeyes guard Beau Stephens is just days away from hearing his name called at the NFL Draft.



Let's take a look at Stephens' time with the Hawkeyes, how he performed at the NFL Combine and where he is projected to be selected on April 23-25.

Looking Back at Stephens' Five-Year Career at Iowa

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (70) celebrates with running back Kaleb Johnson in the second quarter against Nebraska during a NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowavsneb 20221125 Bh | Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stephens left Blue Springs High School as a four-star by each major recruiting site except ESPN. He was a top-five recruit from Missouri and a top-25 offensive tackle in the Class of 2021 by On3 and 247Sports.



Stephens played in one game as a freshman and used his redshirt. In 2022, he started 10 games at right guard and played in 12 total games. He struggled in pass protection, allowing 12 pressures and four sacks that season, according to Pro Football Focus.

As a redshirt sophomore, Stephens played just five games and 70 total snaps, 325 fewer snaps than the year prior, due to a left leg injury.



Stephens got back on track in 2024, starting 12 games at left guard and being part of a Hawkeyes offensive line that was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award. Stephens was also named Comeback Player of the Year and allowed just seven pressures and no sacks.

Stephens concluded his time with Iowa with his best season yet. As a redshirt senior, Stephens started all 13 games and was the highest-graded Iowa offensive lineman in pass protection, allowing just four pressures and no sacks the entire season. Iowa won the Joe Moore Award in 2025.



Stephens made the Associated Press, USA Today, and PFF First-Team All-America list; Sporting News, The Athletic, and On3's second-team All-America list; and was named First-Team All-Big Ten by the conference's coaches.

Stephens Struggles at the NFL Combine, But It Doesn't Affect Draft Stock

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (OL48) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stephens didn't have the strongest performance at the NFL Combine, but it didn't seem to affect his draft stock.



Stephens was measured at 6-foot-5 1/2 and 315 pounds, with 31 1/8" arms and 9 1/4" hands. His production score ranked 10th among the guards that participated at the combine, his athleticism score ranked 19th and his overall score ranked 11th.

Drill Results (OL Ranking) 40-Yard Dash 5.35 seconds (37th) 10-Yard Split 1.82 seconds (T-27th) Vertical Jump 28" (T-33rd) Broad Jump 8' 6" (37th)

"Stephens plays with a strong grasp for angles, tempo and timing for his block fits. He’s able to sustain and finish at a good rate despite having average play strength," NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.



"However, his comfort level and consistency drop somewhat when working beyond inside/outside zone. He’s well-postured and plays with balance in pass pro. His lack of length will become more noticeable once he hits the pros, though. Short arms, average athleticism and scheme-friendly surroundings could temper his draft slotting, but Stephens has a chance to eventually become a starter if he finds the right team fit."

Where is Stephens Projected to Go in the NFL Draft?

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (OL48) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Stephens' strengths include his build, base, physical hands, experience and pass protection technique. However, his athleticism and short arms are cause for some concern at the next level.

Rounds four and five have been the most popular draft projections for Stephens throughout the pre-draft process. NFL.com and 'The Beast' by The Athletic each have Stephens projected as such.



As for teams that could select Stephens, he recently met with Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, along with the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers.