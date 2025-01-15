NFC Contender Urged to Pursue Iowa Hawkeyes Star
The Iowa Hawkeyes have a few players from this years team who will be playing on Sunday's in 2025. Obviously, the biggest name is none other than star running back Kaleb Johnson.
Johnson is expected to be a late first or second round pick. There are quite a few teams who could use him.
During the 2024 college football season with Iowa, Johnson ended up carrying the football 240 times for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 6.4 yards per carry.
In addition to his rushing numbers, Johnson also caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two more touchdowns.
Not only was Johnson a clear-cut workhorse, he is also a big play threat. He stands at 6-foot-0 and 225 pounds, which gives him great yards to pick up tough yards, but he can also break free for big-time runs anytime he touches the football.
With that being said, where could he end up in the NFL Draft? Which teams would be potential fits for him?
One NFC contender has been urged to pursue Johnson.
Tony Liebert of Minnesota Vikings on SI has named Johnson as a potential running back target for the Vikings.
"The running back position has been significantly devalued over the years, but Heisman trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty will likely not be available by the time the Vikings draft at No. 24," Liebert wrote.
"The second-best option could be Johnson. Minnesota sports fans might remember the 206 yards and three touchdowns he had against the Gophers last fall. In a normal draft, he might be the top RB off the board."
Landing with Minnesota would be a massive win for Johnson. The Vikings are likely going to part ways with veteran star Aaron Jones rather than paying to keep him in free agency. That could lead to Johnson being an instant starter if they take him.
Kevin O'Connell has led an impressive offense this season. Minnesota will have to decide if they want to keep. Sam Darnold or move on to J.J. McCarthy, but either way Johnson would be given a large workload if he won the starting job.
While a lot can change between now and the NFL Draft, the Vikings certainly appear to be one of his top potential landing spots. Johnson would be very happy if this ended up becoming his reality.