Odds & Trends: Colorado State at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa Football is making gamblers money this season. The Hawkeyes look to keep it going as a heavy favorite this Saturday ( 2:30 p.m. CT, FS1) against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium.

The Rams are coming off a 22-6 victory at Toledo as a 14.5 underdog. They're a bigger dog this week.

Let's take a look at some of the numbers:

Point Spreads: The game opened at Iowa -22.0 at Vegas Insider (VI). The VI consensus showed the number at the Hawkeyes -23.5 as of Thursday afternoon. Fan Duel, Draft Kings, Points Bet and Super Book showed it -23.5, while Circa, BetMGM and Caesar's had it at 23.0.

If you're shopping locally, Elite Sportsbook in Riverside, Iowa also showed Iowa at -23.5 Thursday afternoon. Likewise, the Hard Rock Sportsbook in Sioux City had it at Iowa -23.5.

Money Lines: The VI consensus opened with Iowa -3500 and Colorado State +1200. Iowa's number dropped to -2500 as of Thursday afternoon with Colorado State's falling to +1100. Fan Duel was the high on the Hawkeyes at -3500 and Draft Kings the lowest at Hawkeyes at -2000. Draft Kings is the low on Colorado State (+1000) and Circa the high (+1225).

Locally, Elite and Hard Rock did not show a money lines as of Thursday afternoon.

Over/Under: Also referred to as "the total", this number represents the amount of combined points scored by the two teams. As of Thursday morning, VI consensus puts it at 44.5, down from the 45.5 open. Point Bet was the low at 44.0.

Locally, Elite placed it at 45.5 and Hard Rock also showed it 44.0.

Public Percentages Wagered: Books track the percentages of bets placed on each team in a given game.

As of Thursday afternoon, 86 percent of the wagers were made on the Hawkeyes, according to ActionNetwork.com, which showed the point spread as Iowa -23.5.

These percentages often shift as the game draws closer. The "sharps" (professional gamblers) frequently come in late with their bets.

CSU Trends

-Colorado State is 19-8 Against The Spread in its last 27 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.

-Rams are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games as a road underdog.

-Rams are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games following a straight up win.

-CSU is 2-6 ATS in its last 8 non-conference games.

-Rams are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

-CSU is 1-4 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.

-Rams are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Iowa Trends

-Iowa is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games overall.

-Hawkeyes are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up win.

-Iowa is 4-0 ATS in its last 4 non-conference games.

-Hawkeyes are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite.

-Hawkeyes are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 home games.

-Under is 4-0 in Hawkeyes last 4 games overall.

-Under is 4-0 in Hawkeyes last 4 home games.

Matchup Trends

-None. Teams are meeting for the first time.