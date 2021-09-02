Odds & Ends: Indiana at Iowa

Looking at Numbers, Trends for Saturday's Season Opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa - I gambled a lot in college and into my 20s. I met the bookie in South Philadelphia every week. It was illegal.

I'm hoping the statute of limitations on any charges for the activity has run out during the last 25 years. If not, please don't alert the authorities.

What we used to do off the grid has landed firmly on it. Sports wagering is legal in Iowa and 15 other states. It's an accepted part of the mainstream discussion when previewing competition after being taboo.

I figure it's probably time we acknowledge that here at HN by putting together a weekly piece of content dedicated to gambling. Remember, I don't wager anymore and this is far from hardcore. It's meant for the casual, non-degenerate types.

Please let me know what you think, things you like, don't like or would like to see added. I'm not easily offended.

With those items in mind, let's see what we can do here:

Point Spreads: The game opened at Iowa -5.5 at Vegas Insider (VI). The VI consensus showed the number at the Hawkeyes -3.5 as of Thursday morning. That consensus included BetMGM, Williams Hill, Fan Duel, Draft Kings, Points Bet and Circa Sports, all of whom had it at Iowa -3.5 on Thursday morning.

If you're shopping locally, Elite Sportsbook in Riverside, Iowa also showed Iowa at -3.5 Thursday morning. Likewise, the Hard Rock Sportsbook in Sioux City had it at Indiana +3.5.

Money Lines: The VI consensus opened with Indiana +175 and Iowa -220. Books in that consensus showed both numbers drop by Thursday morning. For example, BetMGM had the Hoosiers +155 and the Hawkeyes -185. Fan Duel was the low on Indiana at +148. William Hill was low on Iowa at -170.

Locally, Elite put Indiana at +160 and Iowa at -180. Hard Rock showed the Hoosiers at +150 and the Hawkeyes at -180.

Over/Under: Also referred to as "the total", this number represents the amount of combined points scored by the two teams. As of Thursday morning, VI consensus puts it at 46, down from the 47.5 open. Fan Duel is the only outlet in the consensus with it at 45.5.

Locally, Elite and Hard Rock also show 46.

Public Percentages Wagered: Books track the percentages of bets placed on each team in a given game.

As of Thursday morning, 53 percent of the wagers were made on the Hawkeyes. For the uninitiated, that's pretty tight. As an example and a comparison, for Saturday's Wisconsin-Penn State contest, 66 percent of the bets have been on the Badgers.

These percentages often shift as the game draws closer. The "sharps" (professional gamblers) often come in late with their bets.

Indiana Trends

-Hoosiers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog.

-Hoosiers are 8-0 ATS in their last 8 games as a road underdog.

-Hoosiers are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 conference games.

-Hoosiers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games.

-Hoosiers are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

-Under is 4-1 in Hoosiers last 5 games overall.

-Over is 7-3 in Hoosiers last 10 conference games.

Iowa Trends

-Hawkeyes are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

-Hawkeyes are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 conference games.

-Hawkeyes are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite.

-Hawkeyes are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 home games.

-Hawkeyes are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games in September.

-Under is 5-1-1 in Hawkeyes last 7 games as a home favorite.

-Under is 8-2-1 in Hawkeyes last 11 home games.

Matchup Trends

-Over is 9-2 in the last 11 meetings.

-Favorite is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 meetings.

-Over is 6-0 in the last 6 meetings in Iowa.