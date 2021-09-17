Odds & Trends: Kent State at Iowa

A look at the numbers for Saturday's non-conference game at Kinnick

IOWA CITY, Iowa - We kicked off the season introducing this weekly piece and explained why. We've made it to Week 3.

It's good news that I don't offer any guidance in this space. I just provide information and leave you to your own devices.

Here's a look by the numbers at how Saturday's non-conference game between No. 5 Iowa and Kent State of the MAC at Kinnick Stadium shakes out:

Point Spreads: The game opened at Iowa -21.0 at Vegas Insider (VI). The VI consensus showed the number at the Hawkeyes -23.0 as of Thursday afternoon. That consensus included BetMGM, Caesars, SportsBook, Fan Duel, Draft Kings, Points Bet and Circa Sports with Draft Kings the high at -23.5, and Circa and Fan Duel at ISU 22.5.

If you're shopping locally, Elite Sportsbook in Riverside, Iowa also showed Iowa at -23.0 Thursday afternoon. Likewise, the Hard Rock Sportsbook in Sioux City had it at Iowa State -23.0.

Money Lines: The VI consensus opened with Iowa -2000 and Kent State +920. Iowa's number stayed there as of Thursday afternoon with Kent State's rising to +1000. Caesar's, Fan Duel and Draft Kings were the high on the Hawkeyes at -2000 and Points Bet the lowest at Hawkeyes at -1799. Fan Duel is the low on Kent State (+920) and Circa the high (+1150).

Locally, Elite put Iowa at -2000 and Kent State at +1000. Hard Rock had the money line off the board as of Thursday afternoon.

Over/Under: Also referred to as "the total", this number represents the amount of combined points scored by the two teams. As of Thursday morning, VI consensus puts it at 56.5, down from the 57.5 open. Point Bet was the low at 55.5.

Locally, Elite placed it at 56.5 and Hard Rock also showed it 55.5

Public Percentages Wagered: Books track the percentages of bets placed on each team in a given game.

As of Thursday afternoon, 76 percent of the wagers were made on the Hawkeyes, according to ActionNetwork.com, which showed the point spread as Iowa -23.5.

These percentages often shift as the game draws closer. The "sharps" (professional gamblers) frequently come in late with their bets.

ISU Trends

-Golden Flashes are 5-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.

-Golden Flashes are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up win.

-Golden Flashes are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following a ATS win.

-Golden Flashes are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games as an underdog.

-Golden Flashes are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games overall.

-Over is 5-1 in Golden Flashes last 6 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.

-Under is 6-2 in Golden Flashes last 8 non-conference games.

Iowa Trends

-Hawkeyes are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

-Hawkeyes are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up win.

-Hawkeyes are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite.

-Hawkeyes are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 non-conference games.

-Hawkeyes are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 vs. MAC.

-Under is 6-1 in Hawkeyes last 7 games following a ATS win.

-Under is 9-2-1 in Hawkeyes last 12 home games.

Matchup Trends

-None. Teams have only met twice, the last time in 2004.