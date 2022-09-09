Odds & Trends: Iowa-Iowa State

IOWA CITY, Iowa - I have no feeling at all for what we'll see Saturday when Iowa State and Iowa meet up at Kinnick Stadium. Both teams are mysteries for me coming into Week 2.

The Hawkeyes are riding a six-game winning streak against their cross-state rival. That's tied for the second-longest streak in the history of the series, trailing only the 15 in a row captured by Iowa from 1983-97.

With so many questions on both sides, it's a tough game to predict. But that won't stop a lot of you, who need action on it. So, let's take a look at the matchup from a gambling perspective in our weekly Odds & Trends piece:

Point Spreads: It opened with Iowa as a 5.5-point pick at Vegas Insider. The VI consensus showed it at the Cyclones +3.5 Thursday night. Wynn Bet was the high book at the Hawkeyes -4.0.

Money Lines: The VI consensus opened with Iowa at -115 and ISU at -105. As of Thursday night, The Hawkeyes dropped to -110 and the Cyclones rose to -112.

Over/Under: Also referred to as "the total", this number represents the amount of combined points scored by the two teams.

As of Thursday night, VI consensus puts it at 40.0. It opened at 41.5.

Public Percentages Wagered: Books track the percentages of bets placed on each team in a given game.

As of Thursday night, 55 percent of the money bet on the game was on Iowa State, according to the Action Network.

These percentages often shift as the game draws closer. The "sharps" (professional gamblers) frequently come in late with their bets.

ISU Trends

-Cyclones are 8-3 Against The Spread in their last 11 games following a ATS loss.

-Iowa State is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games overall.

-Cyclones are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 non-conference games.

-Iowa State is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 road games.

-Cyclones are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games in September.

-Under is 13-3-1 in Iowa State's last 17 game against Big Ten.

-Over is 4-1 in Cyclones last 5 road games.

Iowa Trends

-Hawkeyes are 2-6-1 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

-Iowa is 5-2-2 ATS in its last 9 games following a ATS loss.

-Hawkeyes are 9-4-1 ATS in their last 14 non-conference games.

-Iowa is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 home games.

-Hawkeyes are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.

-Over is 4-0 in Iowa's last 4 games following a straight up win.

-Under is 5-0 in Hawkeyes' last 5 non-conference games.

Matchup Trends

-Cyclones are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 meetings in Iowa.

-Home team is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings.

-Under is 12-3-1 in the last 16 meetings.

-Under is 7-0 in the last 7 meetings in Iowa.