Photo Gallery: B1G Media Day

(L-R) Iowa's Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Kaevon Merriweather on the BTN set at Big Ten Media Days on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)Photo Gallery: B1G Media DayImages from Conference Event Tuesday in IndianapolisAuthor:Rob HowePublish date:Jul 26, 2022 4:39 PM EDT16Gallery16 ImagesScroll to ContinueRead MoreKevin Warren on State of Big Ten1 hour agoHN TV: Kirk Ferentz Visits with Iowa Media1 hour agoKirk Ferentz Gives Latest Hawkeyes1 hour agoIn This Article (1)Iowa Hawkeyes