Photo Gallery: Iowa Football Kids Day

A young fan looks on as Iowa's Jestin Jacobs signs an autograph during Kids Day practice on Aug. 13, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)Photo Gallery: Iowa Football Kids DayPictures from a Saturday in Kinnick StadiumAuthor:Rob HowePublish date:Aug 13, 2022 5:31 PM EDT26Gallery26 Images