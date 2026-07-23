Predicting Iowa Football's 2026 All-Big Ten Selections

It's not really if, but how many Iowa Hawkeyes earn All-Big Ten honors every year.



The team produces stars every single year, turning under-recruited talents into nationally recognized talents at the highest level in the Big Ten.



The 2026 bunch features a strong cast of characters primed to break out with a clear path to being an All-Big Ten selection.

Zach Lutmer, DB - First-Team All-Big Ten

What type of All-Big Ten team would it be without an Iowa defensive back? Zach Lutmer has the stage to flash as Iowa's next great defensive back, and I think 2026 sees him take that opportunity and run with it.



Lutmer came on last year, and with another year under his belt, he should be even better this year. I expect Lutmer to take big strides forward and be among the nation's top defensive backs, not just the Big Ten.

Kade Pieper, OL - First-Team All-Big Ten

Kade Pieper isn't just the best offensive lineman on Iowa's roster, but he could be the best lineman in the entire Big Ten. He is that good and came back to Iowa for another year to prove it.



Pieper, a candidate to go in the first round of next year's NFL Draft, becomes the latest Iowa lineman to earn the highest praise from the Big Ten.

DJ Vonnahme, TE - Second-Team All-Big Ten

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) runs with the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodoresin the first quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So badly do I want to give DJ Vonnahme, Iowa's next star tight end, the First-Team nod. The Second-Team nod is by no fault of his own, rather being a product of the environment around him.



DJ Vonnahme is going to be schemed open, force-fed touches, and be a focal point of Iowa's offense. The thing is, every defense knows this as well.



As much as it pains me to say it, his production could be capped by defenses keying on him, as well as being paired with a new, young quarterback.

Trevor Lauck, OL - Second-Team All-Big Ten

Another Iowa offensive lineman ready-made for the NFL, Trevor Lauck is going to be as consistent and steady as they come. He may not have the "wow factor" that some guys do, but that's not what Iowa needs.



Lauck is going to be tested against some of the best defensive ends and pass rushers in all of college football, but he will hold his own and be among the conference's top offensive tackles.

Kamari Moulton, RB - Third-Team All-Big Ten

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) reacts after a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the third quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I want to put Kamari Moulton higher, but two reasons hold me back. First, defenses are going to load the box on Iowa all year, daring them to throw it.



He will have some tough sledding at times. Secondly, he will concede some carries to L.J. Phillips Jr., Xavier Williams, and Nathan McNeil.

Despite those two hesitations, Moulton is going to be the lead back in a run-heavy offense behind a stout offensive line. The numbers are going to come for Moulton regardless. It's finally his turn to earn some overdue shine.

Jayden Montgomery, LB - Third-Team All-Big Ten

An Iowa linebacker earning All-Big Ten honors is a yearly tradition. Don't discount Jayden Montgomery from that group with what he brings to Iowa's defense.



He isn't going to necessarily flash as a breakout player in the Big Ten, but he will be there cleaning up the run game and has arguably to lead one of the conference's best defenses in tackles. That earns a nod.

Tyler Brown, S - Third-Team All-Big Ten

The newcomer, Tyler Brown, enters a secondary that is among the best-coached units in the nation, with Phil Parker leading the way.



A transfer from James Madison, Tyler Brown has high-level experience and will be playing alongside the best talent yet in his young career. This is the first step in a strong career at Iowa for Brown, who shows early promise.