Reaction to Tyler Linderbaum Pick

The Baltimore Ravens’ selection of Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum in Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft drew praise from draft observers on Friday.

Linderbaum, the Rimington Trophy winner and a consensus All-American last season, went 25th overall. He is the 19th offensive lineman selection from the Kirk Ferentz era.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., called the Ravens one of the winners of the first round by picking Linderbaum and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Kiper noted how the Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise Brown to Arizona as part of a package of deals to get the pick to select Linderbaum.

“It's clear the Ravens front office wasn't in love with veteran wideout Marquise Brown, so it was able to get a first-round pick to move him,” Kiper wrote. “And they ended up with a starting center in Linderbaum, who could anchor their offensive line for years to come. Baltimore got great value on Day 1.”

Other ESPN analysts predicted Linderbaum would be a starter right away this season.

“Bradley Bozeman signed with the Panthers, leaving big shoes to fill in the middle of the Ravens' offensive line,” wrote Steve Muensch. “Linderbaum is an outstanding athlete who will seal defenders in the run game and fight to the echo of the whistle when quarterback Lamar Jackson extends plays.”

Jordan Reid called Linderbaum, “the best center prospect over the past decade.”.

Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson gave the Ravens a grade of A for the Linderbaum pick.

“After getting a huge value with Hamilton at No. 14, the Ravens get another value with Linderbaum at No. 25,” Hanson wrote. “Not only is he my top-ranked center and arguably the best center prospect over the past several drafts, but he is also 14th-ranked prospect overall. While he has sub-32” arms and a frame that limits him to center, Linderbaum has elite lateral mobility and is an outstanding run blocker who will fit well with what the Ravens want to do on offense.”

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter gave the Ravens an A+ grade for their selections.

“I projected the team would trade down in the first round and pick Linderbaum months ago,” Reuter wrote. “He's not a big center, so he'll need to make sure he anchors well against NFL nose tackles. But Linderbaum's strong hands, quick feet and intelligence make him an excellent pick. The team has to hope he's a similar find to former All-Pro offensive lineman Marshal Yanda, who also played at Iowa and was a Ravens third-round round pick in 2007.”

The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia gave the Ravens an A- grade for the Linderbaum pick.

“Ravens GM Eric DeCosta has called the draft a “luck-driven process” and he’s undoubtedly aware that center historically has a strong hit rate in the first round,” Kapadia wrote. “We can debate positional value with centers, but Linderbaum’s athleticism gives him a high ceiling, and this fills a need for the Ravens.”

USA Today revisited the narrative of Linderbaum’s “short arms” that caused some to ponder before the draft if Linderbaum would fall out of the first round.

“After a bit of maneuvering, Baltimore adds last season's Rimington Trophy winner to their offensive line,” the publication wrote. “Though knocked for his short arms, Linderbaum is a plus athlete that might remind some of Eagles center Jason Kelce.”