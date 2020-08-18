Iowa Commitments Honored On Register's List

Three Iowa commitments are among the Iowa Eight, a list of the state's top prospects by the Des Moines Register.

The Hawkeye commitments honored:

• Brody Brecht, a senior wide receiver from Ankeny High School

• Connor Colby, a senior offensive lineman from Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School

• Aaron Graves, a junior defensive end from Southeast Valley High School.

Brecht is described by SI All-American as a "two-sport star who plans to play baseball for Hawkeyes. Excellent hands. Capable of spectacular one-handed catches. Long-strider, but merely adequate speed. Light feet. Good balance and overall body control."

The analysis of Brecht by SI All-American:

"Brecht’s length, ball skills and versatility as a route-runner ensure he’ll see the field early at Iowa. Should line up primarily out wide, but has savvy and hands to move inside to the slot on occasion. Likely multi-year starter, whose value increases in the red zone."

Colby is considered one of the top offensive line prospects in the nation by SI All-American.

The analysis:

"Colby is an offensive lineman who could very well be even more productive on the second level than he is with a man on his head. He has plus athleticism for his size, quick feet, good balance and takes proper angles to targets. As he continues to add mass to his frame and acquire experience in pass-protection, he should become a starting guard who can execute zone and gap scheme run concepts and fair fine in combo pass-protection concepts."

Graves is ranked 91st on the Rivals.com list of the top 250 recruits for the 2022 class.

Two other Hawkeye recruiting targets are part of the Register's list — tight end Thomas Fidone (2021) from Council Bluffs Lewis Central and safety Xavier Nwankpa (2022) from Southeast Polk High School.