SI.com
HawkeyeMaven
HomeFootballBasketballWrestlingSpring Sports
Search

Iowa Commitments Honored On Register's List

John Bohnenkamp

Three Iowa commitments are among the Iowa Eight, a list of the state's top prospects by the Des Moines Register.

The Hawkeye commitments honored:

• Brody Brecht, a senior wide receiver from Ankeny High School

• Connor Colby, a senior offensive lineman from Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School

• Aaron Graves, a junior defensive end from Southeast Valley High School.

Brecht is described by SI All-American as a "two-sport star who plans to play baseball for Hawkeyes. Excellent hands. Capable of spectacular one-handed catches. Long-strider, but merely adequate speed. Light feet. Good balance and overall body control."

The analysis of Brecht by SI All-American:

"Brecht’s length, ball skills and versatility as a route-runner ensure he’ll see the field early at Iowa. Should line up primarily out wide, but has savvy and hands to move inside to the slot on occasion. Likely multi-year starter, whose value increases in the red zone."

Colby is considered one of the top offensive line prospects in the nation by SI All-American.

The analysis:

"Colby is an offensive lineman who could very well be even more productive on the second level than he is with a man on his head. He has plus athleticism for his size, quick feet, good balance and takes proper angles to targets. As he continues to add mass to his frame and acquire experience in pass-protection, he should become a starting guard who can execute zone and gap scheme run concepts and fair fine in combo pass-protection concepts."

Graves is ranked 91st on the Rivals.com list of the top 250 recruits for the 2022 class.

Two other Hawkeye recruiting targets are part of the Register's list — tight end Thomas Fidone (2021) from Council Bluffs Lewis Central and safety Xavier Nwankpa (2022) from Southeast Polk High School.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Week Later, The Questions To The Big Ten Keep Coming

Parents, attorneys, athletes, everyone want answers to a decision that should have had better transparency.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's Roberts Wonders What Spring Season Would Look Like

Senior distance runner isn't sure how a cross country and track and field season in the same months would work, but he took advantage of the postponement and opted to add a fifth year.

Adam Hensley

Iowa Reports Four Positive COVID-19 Tests In Athletic Department

A total of 335 tests were conducted last week.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's Volleyball Team Stays Focused On Spring

Nearly a week ago, the Big Ten announced fall sports would be postponed until the spring.

Adam Hensley

NCAA Studies Contingency Plans For College Basketball

Alternatives to Nov. 10 start date are considered.

John Bohnenkamp

Barta Estimates $100 Million Revenue Loss

In letter to season ticket holders, Iowa athletics director estimates budget deficit of $60-75 million.

John Bohnenkamp

The Week That Was: For Hawkeyes, It Was A Journey Through The Emotions

From hope to despair to anger, Iowa (and the rest of the Big Ten) found its way through a turbulent 7 days.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Target Bell Commits To Wisconsin

Connecticut wide receiver chooses Badgers.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Commit Brecht Named To All-State Team

Ankeny prep helped team to Class 4A state championship game.

John Bohnenkamp

Fidone Sets Decision Date

Tight end is one of Iowa's top remaining recruiting targets for the 2021 class.

John Bohnenkamp