SI All-American Candidate Brody Brecht  Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Brody Brecht
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Ankeny (Iowa)
Committed to: Iowa 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver 

Frame: Slender, with wiry muscle all around. Relatively narrows shoulders and chest. Thin waist. Long, tightly-wound legs taper to skinny calves. Plenty of room for extra muscle mass. 

Athleticism: Two-sport star who plans to play baseball for Hawkeyes. Excellent hands. Capable of spectacular one-handed catches. Long-strider, but merely adequate speed. Light feet. Good balance and overall body control. 

Instincts: Tracks ball downfield with ease. Imminent jump-ball threat. Can make first defender miss as ball-carrier, but lacks creativity for consistent YAC. Good sense of finding soft spots in middle of field. 

Polish: Accomplished route-runner. Attacks entire field. Keen understanding of how to attack defender’s leverage; stacks and stems like college veteran. Varies release at LOS. Willing blocker, but must get stronger. 

Bottom Line: Brecht’s length, ball skills and versatility as a route-runner ensure he’ll see the field early at Iowa. Should line up primarily out wide, but has savvy and hands to move inside to the slot on occasion. Likely multi-year starter, whose value increases in the red zone.

