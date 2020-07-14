SI All-American Candidate Brody Brecht Highlights and Evaluation
SI All-American
Prospect: Brody Brecht
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Ankeny (Iowa)
Committed to: Iowa
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: Slender, with wiry muscle all around. Relatively narrows shoulders and chest. Thin waist. Long, tightly-wound legs taper to skinny calves. Plenty of room for extra muscle mass.
Athleticism: Two-sport star who plans to play baseball for Hawkeyes. Excellent hands. Capable of spectacular one-handed catches. Long-strider, but merely adequate speed. Light feet. Good balance and overall body control.
Instincts: Tracks ball downfield with ease. Imminent jump-ball threat. Can make first defender miss as ball-carrier, but lacks creativity for consistent YAC. Good sense of finding soft spots in middle of field.
Polish: Accomplished route-runner. Attacks entire field. Keen understanding of how to attack defender’s leverage; stacks and stems like college veteran. Varies release at LOS. Willing blocker, but must get stronger.
Bottom Line: Brecht’s length, ball skills and versatility as a route-runner ensure he’ll see the field early at Iowa. Should line up primarily out wide, but has savvy and hands to move inside to the slot on occasion. Likely multi-year starter, whose value increases in the red zone.