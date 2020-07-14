SI All-American Candidate Brody Brecht  Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Brody Brecht

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Ankeny (Iowa)

Committed to: Iowa

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Slender, with wiry muscle all around. Relatively narrows shoulders and chest. Thin waist. Long, tightly-wound legs taper to skinny calves. Plenty of room for extra muscle mass.

Athleticism: Two-sport star who plans to play baseball for Hawkeyes. Excellent hands. Capable of spectacular one-handed catches. Long-strider, but merely adequate speed. Light feet. Good balance and overall body control.

Instincts: Tracks ball downfield with ease. Imminent jump-ball threat. Can make first defender miss as ball-carrier, but lacks creativity for consistent YAC. Good sense of finding soft spots in middle of field.

Polish: Accomplished route-runner. Attacks entire field. Keen understanding of how to attack defender’s leverage; stacks and stems like college veteran. Varies release at LOS. Willing blocker, but must get stronger.

Bottom Line: Brecht’s length, ball skills and versatility as a route-runner ensure he’ll see the field early at Iowa. Should line up primarily out wide, but has savvy and hands to move inside to the slot on occasion. Likely multi-year starter, whose value increases in the red zone.