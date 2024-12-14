Could the 49ers Trade This Iowa Hawkeyes Legend?
The San Francisco 49ers are just 6-8 this season and will almost certainly not be making the playoffs. As a matter of fact, they have a less than one percent chance of qualifying for the postseason.
It has been an incredibly disappointing campaign in the Bay, and the 49ers' failure in 2024 could result in the team making some wholesale changes during the offseason.
Could that include trading Iowa Hawkeyes legend George Kittle?
San Francisco has a miserable financial situation, and with Kittle being 31 years old and preparing to enter the final year of his deal, he could be a viable trade candidate.
The five-time Pro Bowler remains exceedingly productive, as he has caught 65 passes for 861 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games this season.
So, there is no question that the star tight end would still have significant value.
Remember: the Niners need to pay quarterback Brock Purdy, and with the team already handing out lucrative long-term deals to players like Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey and Nick Bosa, there may not be enough money left in the till to retain Kittle for the long haul.
This could make Kittle expendable for the 49ers this coming offseason, especially if they decide to go with a soft rebuild after what has been a horrific 2024 showing.
Of course, there is always the chance that San Francisco makes another run at a Super Bowl championship in 2025, in which case it would probably keep Kittle on the roster.
But if another club comes along and offers a king's ransom for the Iowa product, you have to think that the reeling Niners would seriously consider it.