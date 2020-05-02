Saturday's Clicks: Hawkeyes Favored In Seven Games In Early Lines
John Bohnenkamp
Iowa is favored in seven games in the early 2020 college football lines by Elite Sportsbook.
All four of the games where the Hawkeyes are underdogs are Big Ten games — at Minnesota, at Ohio State, at Penn State, and at home against Wisconsin.
The only game that wasn't listed was the Hawkeyes' season opener against Northern Iowa on Sept. 5 — the Panthers are an FCS team.
A look at the lines:
• Sept. 12, Iowa State, -3
• Sept. 18, at Minnesota, +3
• Sept. 26, Northern Illinois, -17 1/2
• Oct. 3, Michigan State, -4
• Oct. 10, at Ohio State, +17
• Oct. 17, at Penn State, +7
• Oct. 24, Northwestern, -14 1/2
• Nov. 7, at Illinois, -13
• Nov. 14, Nebraska, -3
• Nov. 21, at Purdue, -9 1/2
• Nov. 28, Wisconsin, +4
