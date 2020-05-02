HawkeyeMaven
Saturday's Clicks: Hawkeyes Favored In Seven Games In Early Lines

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is among the Hawkeyes returning from a 10-win season. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa is favored in seven games in the early 2020 college football lines by Elite Sportsbook.

All four of the games where the Hawkeyes are underdogs are Big Ten games — at Minnesota, at Ohio State, at Penn State, and at home against Wisconsin.

The only game that wasn't listed was the Hawkeyes' season opener against Northern Iowa on Sept. 5 — the Panthers are an FCS team.

A look at the lines:

• Sept. 12, Iowa State, -3

• Sept. 18, at Minnesota, +3

• Sept. 26, Northern Illinois, -17 1/2

• Oct. 3, Michigan State, -4

• Oct. 10, at Ohio State, +17

• Oct. 17, at Penn State, +7

• Oct. 24, Northwestern, -14 1/2

• Nov. 7, at Illinois, -13

• Nov. 14, Nebraska, -3

• Nov. 21, at Purdue, -9 1/2

• Nov. 28, Wisconsin, +4

The national clicks

Nebraska's football program is part of a recent lawsuit filed in Michigan, a suit that alleges that Nebraska “fostered a culture in which female victims are discouraged from reporting sexual assaults, sexual harassments, stalking and other forms of gender discrimination when those acts are perpetrated by male student-athletes in order to protect UNL, the male athletics programs, male student-athletes and the NCAA, at the expense of female victims.”

• Private football coaches are becoming quite popular during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a story by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellinger.

• Saturday would have been Kentucky Derby day, but the first race in horse racing's Triple Crown has been postponed. SI's Pat Forde looks at last year's winner, and what happened.

