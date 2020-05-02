Nebraska Allegations

It's been a rough run for Nebraska football over the last five years. Two coaching changes, four seasons with six or fewer wins (after zero such seasons over the previous 45 years), flopped preseason expectations, reported culture issues, last season’s finger pointing, reports that Scott Frost complained about the Huskers’ schedule, sexual assault allegations against two players, expulsion of players and more.

And if allegations in a lawsuit filed last week are true, it was even worse for the football program and university than previously known. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Michigan on behalf of students at Nebraska and Michigan State, alleges Nebraska “fostered a culture in which female victims are discouraged from reporting sexual assaults, sexual harassments, stalking and other forms of gender discrimination when those acts are perpetrated by male student-athletes in order to protect UNL, the male athletics programs, male student-athletes and the NCAA, at the expense of female victims.”

From The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman:

“[Former Nebraska volleyball player Capri Davis] said she was groped at a party in Lincoln in April 2019 by two football players who were later accused of raping another woman. The incident and frustration with the school’s response led Davis to suffer ‘severe emotional and physical distress,’ according to the lawsuit.

“The players, not named in the suit, are identifiable because of multiple details listed in the complaint. Andre Hunt and Katerian LeGrone both face first-degree sexual-assault charges in Lancaster County from an Aug. 25, 2019, encounter with a 19-year-old UNL student who said she was raped at the Lincoln apartment shared by Hunt and LeGrone.”

In a response on Thursday, Nebraska said, “The health and safety of all of our students, including our student-athletes, is of the utmost importance to us. We have developed a strong Title IX process. … Our student-athletes receive regular education on those types of issues, often presented in conjunction with the Title IX office.”

Smile, You’re on Thermal Camera

All casinos in Las Vegas were forced to suspend operations on March 16 at midnight. Despite calls from Mayor Carolyn Goodman to reopen, the casinos remain closed with no firm plans to reopen. Last week, Las Vegas Sands owner and operator of the Venetian and Palazzo, announced protocols for when the properties do reopen, including thermal imaging cameras to check the body temperatures of visitors. From SI’s Frankie Taddeo:

“Thermal cameras will be installed at every resort entry/exit to check temperatures of both staff and guests. Those who have a temperature over 100.4 degrees will undergo a secondary screening. If they still indicate a high fever, they will ‘undergo further medical assessment and be directed to appropriate medical care.’

“Our company will continue to adhere to guidance provided by the state of Nevada, as we look to data to inform our decision on when best to open our doors to guests and Team Members,” the Las Vegas Sands’ release stated. “It is not prudent to set an opening date without the appropriate data to support it.”

I Forgot to Ask...

...what Ricky Rahne ordered at In-N-Out Burger after his phone interview for the Old Dominion opening last December. Last week on my podcast, Rahne told the story of flying from Canada to Vegas and pulling into an In-N-Out parking lot to do his ODU interview.

Odds & Ends

Former A’s minor leaguer Miguel Marte, 30, died from COVID-19 last week … College football programs with most career NFL earnings … The most socially distant college football programs … The 43 best free Amazon Prime movies right now … Odds for the No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL draft … One day after the Dolphins waived Taco Charlton, the Cowboys’ first-round pick from 2017, Charlton signed with the Chiefs … Alex Smith said it’s “absurd” Colin Kaepernick doesn’t have a job … NBA Mock Draft 5.0 from Sam Vecenie … The MLBPA rejected the league’s draft proposal.

