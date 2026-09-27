Karma Police: Iowa Stuns Michigan at Buzzer Three Weeks After Western Michigan Fiasco

Michigan football is not what it seems.

The Wolverines in 2026 are college football’s strangest outfit. They have played four games in all, and each game has carried a secret meaning underneath its actual meaning. They are less a sports team than a David Lynch film, and twice now, they have manipulated the fabric of time.

The first of those manipulations is now wildly famous—Michigan’s 13–12 Sept. 5 win over Western Michigan on a Hail Mary that the bulk of Earth agreed should not have been allowed to happen. The second came Saturday against Iowa, and resulted in the Wolverines’ 20–19 defeat—a cosmic makeup call. Here is how it happened.

First: a quintessential Kirk Ferentz decision

With 2:33 to go, the No. 17 Hawkeyes trailed No. 18 Michigan 19–14. Facing fourth-and-6 from the Wolverines’ 33-yard line, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz made the paleoconservative decision to attempt a 51-yard field goal. Kicker Caden Buhr missed, handing the ball back to the Wolverines.

The Hawkeyes, however, carried all three of their timeouts—using two on Michigan’s ensuing three-and-out and pocketing one for their final drive. They’d need it. Like the Wolverines three weeks ago, Iowa would need every second it could find.

One final drive for Iowa

It started on the Hawkeyes’ own 9-yard line, and it did not look promising. Iowa mustered just 16 yards in its first four plays, and was still in its own territory when it called its final timeout with 34 seconds left. The Hawkeyes continued to spin their wheels and committed a false start with 28 seconds left, but caught a break when Michigan cornerback Zeke Berry incurred an unnecessary roughness penalty on the next play.

Finally, with 11 seconds to play, Iowa quarterback Hank Brown hit tight end Addison Ostrenga for a 29-yard gain. With two seconds left, it looked like the Hawkeyes would be hurried into a final play, as that’s legally too late of a time to spike the ball. And then weird things started to happen.

Wolverines defensive end John Henry Daley appeared injured, effectively granting Iowa a free timeout. The Hawkeyes, as you would expect, declined a 10-second runoff. CBS, learning from NBC’s mistakes, showed the stadium clock with two seconds left—and Kalamazoo, Mich., held its breath after the Broncos lost 32–7 to Boise State earlier.

The final play—and justice for Western Michigan

Brown dropped back and calmly launched a 16-yard pass in the direction of wide receiver Reece Vander Zee—who caught the ball, established himself in bounds and delivered Iowa a 20–19 victory.

IOWA STUNS MICHIGAN ON THE LAST PLAY! 😱



(via @CBSSportsCFB) pic.twitter.com/tiVPdPfkx3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 26, 2026

Western Michigan was recognized as the game’s immediate spiritual winner. Finally, after weeks of college football patting the Broncos on the back with gestures like increased media coverage and under-ranking Michigan in the AP poll, Western Michigan had a slice of justice to point to.

As for the Wolverines—they were left scratching their heads after outplaying the Hawkeyes for the bulk of the afternoon. A Penn State–Indiana two-step in late October constitutes Michigan’s next big test. Iowa, on the other hand, has an even tougher gig looming next Saturday: Ohio State, at home. Maybe one of those games will be normal, but don’t count on it.

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