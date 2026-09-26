Iowa Hawkeyes Weather Report: Forecast Sets the Stage for Ideal Big Ten Opener

In a top-25 matchup, you want the players on the field to decide the game, and that's what it looks like we are going to get when the Iowa Hawkeyes hit the road for the first time this year to open up Big Ten play on the road in Ann Arbor, Michigan, against the Michigan Wolverines.

Iowa has been fortunate with weather through three games this year, minus some heat in Week 1, and that trend is looking like it will continue if the forecast for Saturday's game against Michigan holds.

Iowa vs Michigan Forecast

Could you script a better day for Big Ten football action in late September? I mean, seriously. For a time of the year where weather starts getting a bit quirky, with rain or random highs and lows testing if the closet is up to date, the forecast for Iowa versus Michigan is looking as good as it gets.

Temperatures: High of 72 degrees, RealFeel high of 72 degrees, low of 46 degrees



Chance of Precipitation: 8% chance of precipitation, with a mostly sunny forecast creating comfortable temperatures most of the day



Wind: 5 mph to the Northeast, with gusts up to 11 mph to the Northeast



Humidity: High of 75%, 46% at kickoff

Who does this forecast favor?

Truth be told, the weather in this game doesn't impact either team. It shouldn't, either. With temperatures barely above 70 degrees, the impact of cramping and heat-related depth issues should be minimal.

There is next to no wind, the humidity drops at kickoff, and there is essentially no chance of rain in the forecast. What more could you want for a game like this? It's going to put the Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines on full display without any external factors coming into play.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

Having weather like this is big for the Iowa defense. In particular, the Hawkeyes' defensive line should enjoy this forecast. It is Iowa's biggest question regarding how deep it is and whether guys need to be rotated in.

Having a forecast like this is big for Kenneth Merrieweather, Bryce Hawthrone, Iose Epenesa, and the rest of this group. Michigan's offensive line is stout and will require this group to be taking on blocks all day.



The longer that this group can hold up against Michigan, which should be an extended period with the ideal football game forecast, will give Iowa help in the trenches, which is an area that is expected to have a huge impact in deciding this game.