On a day that Iowa allowed just 209 yards of total offense at Minnesota, it still managed to lose possession of Floyd of Rosedale, and head back to Iowa City after being handed a 13-10 loss.



The loss puts Iowa back to 5-2 on the year and to just .500 in Big Ten play at 2-2.

Iowa's College Football Playoff dreams took a massive blow with the loss as dates with Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Nebraska still all await.



Social media was alive and well after Minnesota's last-second field goal to put down Iowa. Below are some of the best posts to X following the game.

Minnesota Snags Floyd of Rosedale Late

THE FLOYD OF ROSEDALE TROPHY GOES TO MINNESOTA!@GopherFootball knocks off No. 15 Iowa 13-10! pic.twitter.com/LY6REDcn1W — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) October 24, 2026

Credit to Minnesota for knocking down the long kick to win the game, but the 39-yard pass to Jalen Smith is what set up the attempt.



To sting the Hawkeyes more - that 38-yard play accounted for more than 18% of Minnesota's offense yardage all day.

PJ Fleck on "Out-Iowaing Iowa"

"This is what college football is all about."



P.J. Fleck is PUMPED up after Minnesota's dramatic 13-10 win over rival Iowa.



"We out Iowa'd Iowa" pic.twitter.com/u40TPZFFsz — Gophers Nation (@MinnesotaOn3) October 24, 2026

Usually its Iowa who mucks up a game and ends up on the right side of a low-scoring affair. It happened earlier this year at Michigan as Iowa stunned the Wolverines, but on Saturday, Minnesota did the same thing to Iowa.



It wasn't the 209 total yards of offense that Minnesota put up that wound up mattering, but instead what it was able to with those 209 yards while only allowing 288 to Iowa as well.

One of Wilder Plays (or Non-Plays) You'll Ever See

Iowa fumbles on the punt return and it is recovered by the punter, but illegal formation negates it#hawkeyes #gophers pic.twitter.com/PmFORfon5S — Carter Lowe (@carterjlowe) October 24, 2026

Just hold onto the ball and then what are we possibly looking at for Iowa? Missed chances all day long - with some of those being more memorable than others.

Special Teams Tries to Rescue Iowa

Iowa fake punt gets the first! pic.twitter.com/Oqf72ftHjm — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) October 24, 2026

Tip of Cap to Minnesota

Rivalry trophies Minnesota football is currently in possession of:



• Floyd of Rosedale (Iowa)

• Little Brown Jug (Michigan)

• Paul Bunyan’s Axe (Wisconsin)



It’s the FIRST time since 1978 the Gophers have had ALL three trophies at the same time.



Hardware holders. pic.twitter.com/BIi9u8UEbe — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 24, 2026

Like Iowa, Minnesota plays for a good number of rivalry trophies as well. After beating Michigan already this year and knocking off Wisconsin late last season, Saturday's game gave Minnesota possession of all three of its rivalry trophies for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

A day later and the frustration has only grown over Iowa's loss.



When you play the way Iowa does, then there are times that a team that perhaps shouldn't be in the game late, suddenly is.



With the self-inflicted mistakes Iowa made on Saturday, that was partly the case with Minnesota.

Now Iowa has to find a way to put this loss behind it in a hurry as a suddenly impressive Wisconsin squad comes to Kinnick Stadium next weekend before a trip to No. 20 Northwestern.



The thing is, if Iowa can get this ship righted quickly, the path to the College Football Playoff is still very much there, but the self-inflicted errors that were there much of Saturday need to go the way of the dinosaurs in a hurry.