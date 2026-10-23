You can search near and far across this great country, but you'll never find a better rivalry trophy in any sport than what Iowa and Minnesota play for on the gridiron each fall.



Of course I'm talking about 98-pounds of pure bronze bacon, none other than Floyd of Rosedale.



Yes, the Big Ten is stocked full of rivalry trophies, and really, besides the Land Grant Trophy (Michigan State and Penn State), they're all pretty special.



However, one is just a bit more special than all the others, and this weekend calls for an appreciation of Floyd of Rosedale.

Floyd of Rosedale's History

The year is 1935 and tensions between Iowa and Minnesota are running hot.



Iowa star running back Ozzie Simmons took abuse from the Minnesota squad during the 1934 contest, being forced to the sideline three times for different injuries. That contested resulted in a 48-12 drubbing by the Golden Gophers.



Simmons was black at a time that much of college football was yet to be segregated, and was treated poorly by many opponents as a result.

Mad about the blowout loss and treatment of Simmons a year later, Iowa governor Clyde Herring gave a warning that any kind of repeat in behavior by Minnesota would not be tolerated.



That's when Minnesota governor Floyd B. Olson proposed a wager: the losing governor would deliver a prize hog to the winner. Herring quickly accepted and the bet was on, as it was made in hope of easing tensions between the rivals.

The Floyd of Rosedale is up for grabs Saturday in Minneapolis 🐖 pic.twitter.com/VHwqS940YI — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 21, 2026

1935 was a much more competitive contest, but Minnesota still held on to win, 13-6. Herring then delivered Olson a prized hog that had been raised at Rosedale Farms in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and was named Floyd in honor of Governor Olson.



Floyd (the pig) eventually died but his legacy carried on. Olson commissioned a bronze statue of Floyd be built, and that created the 98-pounds of bronze that Iowa and Minnesota still battle for annually.

Ridiculousness Makes Floyd Special

It's not a silver football, a brass spittoon, or a big bell.



Instead, its a 98-pound brass pig and its the perfect piece of metal for the state universities of Iowa and Minnesota to play for.



Not unless you could somehow work the Edmund Fitzgerald into it, could it be more Midwestern.



And that's what makes it fantastic.

No. 20 @HawkeyeFootball upsets undefeated No. 8 Minnesota 🙌



We had to revisit the Hawkeyes’ 2019 win that kept Floyd of Rosedale in Iowa City 🐷 pic.twitter.com/hW87tcfXPX — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 22, 2026

Imagine a European soccer fan comes to the United States one fall and is introduced to college football with the Iowa vs. Minnesota matchup.



"Yes, the winner of this game gets to take home a nearly-100-pound bronze pig."



"Oh, so then they're the champions?"



"No, not champions, just winners of this game"



"And they get a pig?"

The fact this pig was originally played for as an effort to cool tensions between rival schools during a not-so-proud time in both college football and United States history only makes it better.



As the last 60-plus years have shown us - a national championship doesn't have to be on the line for Iowa vs. Minnesota to matter to Midwesterners.

Floyd is a fitting symbol between a pair of bordering states that share agricultural roots, proud communities and campuses, and a couple of football programs that are generally built on the "big uglies". It's essentially a metaphor for countless people who call both states home.



Floyd captures everything that is great about college football.

He brings out the fire and passion that Midwestern sports fans have long grown custom to and gives reason for both Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers fans to smile or laugh, even when the rivarly is most tense.

College football rivalries are more than what number a team is ranked or what each team's record is coming in.



They're about a shared history.



Regional pride.



And generations upon generations of traditions and tailgates.

Only in college football do you have a 98 (!!) pound bronze pig trophy that’s a replica of a once live hog named after a farm and a governor that served as a prize to tamper down the passion and hatred of one of the oldest rivalries in the sport.



Floyd of Rosedale is forever. pic.twitter.com/WTmRaPUQE8 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 22, 2026

So bring on all the axes, buckets, jugs, cannons, and whatever else you've got.



When the Hawkeyes beat the Golden Gophers, even a 98-pound brass pig feels light in Iowa City.



Those in Minneapolis will tell you the same, even if Kirk Ferentz has historically had PJ Fleck's number in the rivalry.



And when Floyd gets hoisted into the air, there are few sights as sweet in all of college football.

After all, in Iowa and Minnesota, a little bacon goes a long way.