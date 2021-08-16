Spencer Petras Kids Day Plays

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa Football held its annual Kids Day open practice Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Spencer Petras looked like he belonged at the top of the quarterback depth chart, the spot he currently occupies.

You can watch all of the offensive reps with Petras behind center in the below HN TV video. It's not a highlight video. It includes the good and the bad with plays all over the field by student-athletes on both sides of the ball.

We will also be publishing all of the reps from backups signal callers Alex Padilla, Deuce Hogan and Joey Labas shortly. Strung together, the four videos will show you every plays from Kids Day.

Here are the Petras reps: