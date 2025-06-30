Steelers' Kaleb Johnson Receives Exciting Prediction From NFL Insider
With the 2025 NFL Season around the corner, the hype surrounding former Iowa Hawkeyes' star Kaleb Johnson as we approach training camp.
In his "32 Teams in 32 Days" preview for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sport Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano listed Johnson as the franchise's breakout player candidate.
"How the Steelers’ offense takes shape in 2025 might hinge on Johnson’s development," Manzano wrote. "If the rookie third-round pick makes an immediate impact, that would allow the young offensive line to establish a rhythm early in games and take pressure off Rodgers, who struggled with mobility last season with the New York Jets. There’s also the lack of depth at wide receiver behind Metcalf meaning the Steelers might depend heavily on Johnson emerging as a productive playmaker in his rookie year."
After rushing for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on 240 carries in 2024, Johnson was considered a top running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. He would be selected in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were clearly searching for a talented runner after Najee Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason.
Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is known for impressive run game, as he coached both Derrick Henry and Bijan Robinson before calling plays for Pittsburgh. Johnson joins a running back room that includes Jaylen Warren, an explosive rusher that has carved out a role as the team's third-down back. Luckily for the star rookie, Johnson's "bruiser mentality" on the ground could allow him to become the primary runner in early-down situations and be the perfect complimentary piece to Warren.
