49ers' George Kittle Delivers Heartwarming Claim on Brock Purdy
Former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end George Kittle has established himself as one of the NFL's' biggest stars with the San Francisco 49ers, and in the process, he has developed a very strong relationship with quarterback Brock Purdy.
Well, Purdy recently landed a massive $265 contract extension from the 49ers, and he owes much of that to Kittle's production over the years.
Kittle was recently asked about Purdy's new deal, and he says that the money has not changed the young signal-caller at all.
"The same guy," Kittle told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports. "... He's just so on it all the time, seeing the way that he preps for every practice. That's one thing I love seeing [from] him. He's already out there as early as he can be, just getting his arm loose, getting his whole body, his torso, loose so he can go out there and throw. It's just fun to be around him."
Kittle has been a steadying presence over Purdy's first three NFL seasons. Last year, the Iowa product hauled in 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns, earning his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance and sixth trip overall.
The 31-year-old was originally selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has posted four 1,000-yard campaigns since joining the Niners, topping out at 1,377 in 2018.
Kittle spent four seasons at Iowa between 2013 and 2016. Oddly enough, he didn't post huge numbers with the Hawkeyes, totaling 48 catches for 737 yards and 10 scores throughout his collegiate career. But Kittle has obviously blossomed on the NFL level and is a big part of the reason why Iowa is known as "Tight End U."
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Iowa Standout
MOER: Steelers Predicted to Trade for Former Iowa Star to Help Aaron Rodgers
MORE: Kings' Keegan Murray Receives Surprising Contract Prediction
MORE: Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta Receives Ultimate Blessing
MORE: Minnesota Timberwolves Facing Painful Decision With Luka Garza