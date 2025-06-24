32 Teams in 32 Days: Steelers Hope Aaron Rodgers Can Lead Team Out of Mediocrity
Welcome to 32 teams in 32 days. To get us through the offseason, we’ll be taking a closer look at every team in the NFL, in order of projected 2025 win totals. Up next: the Steelers.
Things have gotten stale for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Win at least nine games. Lose in the wild-card round. Repeat.
That’s been the outcome for coach Mike Tomlin’s teams in four of the past five seasons. The proud franchise also has a six-game playoff losing streak going back to the 2016 season, the last time it won a postgame game.
But with the clock ticking against many veterans, including T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, Tomlin and the Steelers decided to wait for Aaron Rodgers in the hopes of the middle-aged quarterback being the key to igniting an offense that hasn’t done much in recent years to help the star-studded defense.
Pittsburgh also made bold moves at wide receiver, acquiring DK Metcalf in a trade with the Seahawks and quickly agreeing to a four-year, $132 million contract extension with Rodgers’s new top target. That was followed by trading George Pickens to the Cowboys. The team also added reinforcement for the veteran-filled defense, drafting defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in the first round.
The Steelers brought much-needed outside help, but now they have to take care of Watt, who’s looking for a new deal with his current contract set to expire after the 2025 season. It would be wise for the two sides to agree on an extension before a pivotal season for the franchise.
Let’s take a closer look at the Steelers.
What’s at stake this season: Tomlin’s future in Pittsburgh
Tomlin probably couldn’t care less about the public perception of his coaching credentials in recent seasons, but there is a sense that he has something to prove after eight consecutive seasons without a playoff win.
Like when Jeff Fisher was tired of finishing 7–9, Tomlin now has a reputation for constantly being one-and-done in the playoffs. It’s been 17 seasons since Tomlin guided the Steelers to a Super Bowl victory. Still, he’s gotten somewhat of a pass for his stagnant offenses because of his 18 seasons without a losing record.
Now, expectations are high for the offense because of Rodgers, who’s heading into his age-42 season, but might still be the team’s best quarterback option since Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2021. If Tomlin can’t end his six-game postseason losing streak with Rodgers, ownership might begin to wonder whether drastic changes are needed for the Steelers to get out of this mediocre cycle.
The Steelers’ veteran-filled defense has been waiting years for the offense to do its part, going through up-and-down seasons with Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Russell Wilson starting games, while AFC North rivals countered with Joe Burrow- and Lamar Jackson-led offenses.
It’s now or never for this core group of Watt, Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick and many others who have been around for this postseason drought in Pittsburgh.
Biggest question going into training camp: How quickly Rodgers, Metcalf establish chemistry
The Steelers are banking on instant chemistry from Rodgers and Metcalf, but plenty needs to go right for them to connect this season.
With Pickens gone, Metcalf might not see favorable matchups unless another wide receiver steps up. Calvin Austin III, Robert Woods and Roman Wilson are the other receiver options. The team could explore free-agent wide receivers such as Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen.
The Steelers do have a reliable tight end in Pat Freiermuth and versatile running backs Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson. Another factor for Rodgers’s and Metcalf’s success in Year 1 in Pittsburgh is the offensive line’s development, with 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu set for his first starting season at right tackle.
Sources are saying: Rodgers, Steelers a perfect match
According to an NFC coach, Rodgers should thrive in Pittsburgh because of the Steelers’ proven track record of playing stout defense and committing to the running game. “Aaron will have a chance to take advantage of the coverages that come from [a balanced attack]. … Aaron can still throw it as good as anybody in the NFL right now. I think it’s a great match. It’s a good place for him.”
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: Kaleb Johnson, RB
How the Steelers’ offense takes shape in 2025 might hinge on Johnson’s development. If the rookie third-round pick makes an immediate impact, that would allow the young offensive line to establish a rhythm early in games and take pressure off Rodgers, who struggled with mobility last season with the New York Jets.
There’s also the lack of depth at wide receiver behind Metcalf meaning the Steelers might depend heavily on Johnson emerging as a productive playmaker in his rookie year.
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking: 6
The Steelers are in a relative position of strength compared to recent years. With Tomlin on the sidelines and Rodgers under center, Pittsburgh has a chance to win the AFC North. —Matt Verderame
Fantasy pick: DK Metcalf
Metcalf is coming off a down season from a fantasy perspective with 191.2 points, but I think he’ll rebound in a big way as the No. 1 target for Aaron Rodgers. Last season, we saw Garrett Wilson (14.8 PPG) and Davante Adams (17.9 PPG) both average more than 14 points per game in New York with Rodgers under center. That same level of production is very realistic for Metcalf as the Steelers true alpha wideout, especially when you consider the lack of another high-end receiver on the roster. Metcalf has top-12 fantasy upside and is worth a top-50 overall pick in fantasy drafts. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: OVER 8.5 wins (+110) via FanDuel
It’s time for us to stop doubting Mike Tomlin. I could list the stats and metrics that show the Steelers overperform every year, but at some point, you can’t chalk it up to “luck” or “variance”. The Steelers won’t be a Super Bowl contender, and they may not even be a playoff team, but Aaron Rodgers is an upgrade at quarterback, and Tomlin has the tools to drag this team to another winning record in 2025. —Iain McMillan
