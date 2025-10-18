Three Last-Minute Iowa vs. Penn State Predictions
The Iowa Hawkeyes await Penn State, a team who just paid one of the biggest coach buyouts in college football history. Whether James Franklin was the problem or not remains to be see, but the Nittany Lions have a key issue on their hands.
Currently 3-3 (0-3), a loss to Iowa could be the final nail in their coffin. With marquee matchups against No. 1 Ohio State and No. 3 Indiana on the horizon, the Hawkeyes have a chance to make PSU's current three-game winning streak turn so much worse.
1. Penn State Looks the Same Without James Franklin
At this point, it's way too early to predict massive changes for the Nittany Lions down the stretch. Some teams opt to challenge themselves with a difficult non-conference schedule, but Penn State elected to play Nevada, Florida International, and Villanova.
Sure, they hung in there with No. 6 Oregon, but Iowa was a score away from beating No. 16 Iowa State and No. 11 Indiana as well. With less than a week to prepare without their former head coach, it's hard to imagine a scenario where this looks like a completely different Penn State team.
2. Mark Gronowski Has a Bounce Back Game
From the reports Iowa fans have been getting, they should have no reason to be concerned about fifth-year senior quarterback Mark Gronowski. The Hawkeyes cruised to a 37-0 win over Wisconsin last week, but it was the run-game that got them to that point.
Gronowski, who had an extra week thanks to the bye to rest his injuries, finished 17/24 for just 107 yards with an interception. He's thrown an INT in three of his last four games, and the Badgers game marked only the second time this year he finished with fewer than 10 rushing yards.
Getting the all-time winningest college football QB back on the field was the right decision, but now he can forget about the Wisconsin game and focus on Penn State as he returns to form.
3. Ethan Grunkemeyer Puts on a Show
Without QB Drew Allar, what is this Penn State offense going to look like? Thankfully for the Nittany Lions, Franklin brought in freshman QB Ethan Grunkemeyer. The 6'2'' 212-pound quarterback has only thrown 11 passes this season and just 13 in his collegiate career.
While he went 7/9 for 86 yards against Nevada in Week 1, the Wolfpack and Hawkeyes are two entirely different teams. Seeing as Iowa doesn't have much college film to go off of, their defense has their work cut out for them. Even if Grunkemeyer gets all of his yards in garbage time, it's not too bold to predict he'll look great in his first career start.
