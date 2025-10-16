Iowa QB Reveals Gameplan vs. Penn State
Coming off a 37-0 win, one would expect nothing to be wrong with the Iowa Hawkeyes starting quarterback Mark Gronowski. The fifth-year senior exited early against No. 11 Indiana back on September 27, a game the Hawkeyes let slip away from them.
After having the Bye week to recover, Gronowski returned to the field against a horrendous looking Badgers team. In the end, he threw for just 107 yards and only rushed for nine. If there's one positive to take away, it's the fact that he was able to keep his rushing touchdown streak going.
Gronowski may not be a traditional "dual-threat" quarterback, but he's done everything in his power to use his legs when necessary. Gronowski is averaging 26.5 rushing yards per game, but he's had 12 yards or fewer in three of the Hawkeyes six games.
Ultimately, using his legs is something he'd love to be able to do against Penn State, "We didn't do as much QB run last week, but having another week to recover, having another week to continue to stay in the rehab room, do treatments, hopefully we can get that QB run game going a little bit this week," Gronowski said.
When speaking to Eliot Clough of 247Sports, he revealed how he's been practicing and fighting through the pain, "Still spending a lot of my time in the training room just trying to get better every single day. I thought today was a really good practice overall. I felt better physically. Felt like I was running the ball a little bit better and just going to keep progressing."
Hawkeyes fans quickly realized Gronowski wasn't 100% when he took the field against Wisconsin. In the end, he was able to play in most of the game and earned HC Kirk Ferentz's trust, "He played really well. Things like that, you're either earning credit or not. You can't fool each other. ... He's just done nothing but impressive everybody here."
Gronowski failed to throw for 100+ yards in back-to-back games at the start of the season. His 107 against the Badgers were the lowest since he threw for just 83 against No. 16 Iowa State. Gronowski has yet to cross the 200 yard mark, but Iowa's running game has long been the focal point.
With Penn State on the horizon, Ferentz knows the Hawkeyes best chances of winning are with Gronowski's legs. He isn't going to ask his QB to do something he isn't comfortable doing, but having that extra element to his game is what sets Iowa apart and gets their offense to the next level.
