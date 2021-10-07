Titus Cram Feeling Good About Hawkeyes

Titus Cram picked up an Iowa scholarship offer while visiting the school for its game against Kent State last month. The Bondurant-Farrar (IA) High sophomore running back liked the stop so much he returned the following week when the Hawkeyes played host to Colorado State.

"(The visits were) super organized and filled with great and friendly staffs," Cram told HN.

Iowa State also has extended an offer to Cram (5-11, 185). He's heard from other programs, including Missouri, where he will visit on Oct. 16.

Cram has turned heads with a super sophomore season. He's rushed for 846 yards (9.7 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns. He's caught four passes for 124 yards and a score.

Defensively, he's recorded 26.5 tackles (19 solo). He's produced 13 touchbacks on 21 kickoffs as well.

As a freshman in the spring, Cram ran the open 200 meters in a season-best time of 24.03 and the 400 in 53.04. His long jump of 21 feet, 2 inches was tops on his team. He ranked fourth on the soccer team with 11 goals.

His football exploits have attracted attention from colleges. He spent time with Iowa assistants Jay Niemann, Ladell Betts and Seth Wallace during his stops on campus.

"They were super nice and they really were making me feel wanted," Cram said.

They see growth in his game.

"They said that they like how I'm progressing and how I would be a good fit to be able to work with coach Betts," he said.

Cram visited Iowa State last week for its game against Kansas.

"The only way I honestly would compare the schools that I have been offered from is the schooling and how that would help me out. I still don’t know much more than that," he said.

Academics are a big piece of the puzzle for Cram in choosing a school.

"In college, I want to study architecture or engineering, but I lean more towards the architecture," he said.