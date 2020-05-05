Tuesday's Clicks: Warren Talks About Big Ten's Mental Health Initiatives

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is taking the mental health around the conference seriously.

The conference announced on Monday the formation of its new Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet, made up of representatives from the 14 conference schools as well as sport affiliate members Notre Dame and Johns Hopkins. Also, student-athletes, coaches, full-time members of university athletic departments and conference staff members will receive free, unlimited access to Calm, the popular mental fitness application.

The Cabinet was established by Warren last December to promote optimal mental health for student-athletes. It is comprised of 31 individuals representing mental health educators, medical doctors, faculty athletic representatives and senior woman administrators.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde spoke with Warren on Monday.

Breer on Wirfs

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote on Monday that while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up to select former Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings were considering doing the same thing.

Breer's take:

"If I were the Bucs, and they don’t need me to tell them, I’d feel pretty good about landing Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs where I did, because Tampa wasn’t the only team considering moving up the board to grab him. The Vikings, I’m told, were another. Neither believed he’d fall far beyond the top five, and there was pretty strong buzz connecting Wirfs to the Giants at No. 4. As it is, the Bucs get a player that the Hawkeye staff, which has an incredibly strong rep for producing offensive line talent, absolutely loved. Not to be overlooked on that front: Bucs GM Jason Licht and Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz worked together in New England from 2009-11."

Nothing but NET

The NCAA women's basketball tournament selection committee will now use the NET, the formula used by the men's committee to rank teams heading into the selection process.

The men's committee has been using the NET the last two seasons, although it didn't matter this year since the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The women's committee had been using the RPI, which had previously been used by the men's committee as well.

• Former Hawkeye Mike Daniels is on the list of top NFL free agents still available.

• The NFL will release its schedule on Thursday.