The NFL announced on Monday it will unveil its 2020 schedule on Thursday, May 7.

The schedule announcement will be broadcast on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET. The program will last three hours, including analysis of the "top matchups and primetime games," per the NFL release.

The NFL has continued with its 2020 offseason despite the COVID-19 crisis. Free agency kicked off as scheduled in March, and the 2020 NFL Draft was held virtually from April 23-25.

Thursday's schedule release will continue to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts. The NFL surpassed $100 million in contributions during its Draft-A-Thon in April.

Opening night for the 2020 NFL season is slated for Sept. 10. The league has not announced any delay to the season despite the coronavirus pandemic.