3 Underlying Stats That Will Define Iowa Football's Success in 2026

The big numbers matter. I get it. Passing yards, rushing yards, sacks, interceptions - all of those are important.



You can't have football without those things. It's part of the game's DNA. But if you dig deeper and look inside that DNA, there are more stats tied to those that can tell a bigger picture.



Three of those stats are hugely important for the Iowa Hawkeyes and could go a long way in defining their success in the 2026 season.

Time of Possession

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches from the sideline during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

The amount of time Iowa can possess the ball is maybe its biggest weapon of any and might make Kirk Ferentz more excited than any other statistic.



Last year, Iowa ranked No. 29 in the country in time of possession. Now, they're not going to be a Army, Navy, or Air Force holding the ball for entire quarters, but sustained drives by the offense are just as good as Iowa's defense.

With a run game expected to be strong, the time of possession Iowa can create helps them dictate the tempo in which games are played. With a younger defense, keeping them fresh on the sidelines with possession could prove to be a massive statistic for the Hawkeyes' success.

Turnover Margin

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) intercepts a pass meant for Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Drew Biber (87) Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year was a bit of an anomaly for the Hawkeyes in this category. Iowa was just No. 65 in the country with a +1 turnover margin.



The Hawkeyes reeled in just 11 interceptions, which is below their norm for how aggressive they are when the ball goes in the air. Iowa forced 16 interceptions in 2024, 10 in 2023, 15 in 2022, and a whopping 25 in 2021.

If Iowa can get that number into the middle teens or near 20, it gives the offense so many more possessions. Throw in a few more fumble recoveries, as Iowa only had three last year, and games swing in a hurry.

The offense also has a part here. The young quarterbacks have to protect the ball. Giving it away puts Iowa on defense on short fields and gift wraps points.



If Iowa can be at a +7-8 margin over the entire season, those extra possessions add up in tight games.

Yards After Catch

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) makes a catch around Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Marcus Neal Jr.(31) and linebacker Kooper Ebel (47) during the fourth quarter in the Cy-Hawk football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gone are the days of trying to simply complete short passes down the field. To score and move the ball in today's game, players have to make things happen with the ball in their hands after the catch.



Breaking a tackle and turning an eight-yard play into 35 yards is back-breaking for a defense and is the type of play that flips the field, gets teams into the red zone, and leads to points.

Iowa has the targets to make these plays. Tight end DJ Vonnahme has flashed his ability to get yards after the catch. He is tough to bring down and runs extremely well.



As for the receivers, Reece Vander Zee is more of a possession-oriented wideout, but Iowa brought in Tony Diaz and Evan James, two explosive talents.



With a young quarterback, quick throws that can turn into chunk plays are one of the hidden things that win games.