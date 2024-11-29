Two Potential Bowl Game Opponents For Iowa, Unveiled
The Iowa Hawkeyes are preparing to play their season finale against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday night, and while Iowa has already clinched a bowl game regardless of what they do against Nebraska, whether or not they win will determine who they play.
So, who could the Hawkeyes potentially face in their bowl matchup?
Will Armstrong of Hawkeye Nation ran through a couple of possibilities and believes that the winner of the Iowa- Nebraska clash willl likely face an SEC team.
But which SEC clubs could possibly emerge on the other side?
Armstrong names both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers as a couple of candidates.
"A team like Alabama would be intriguing, with a Proctor-bowl taking over the headlines," Armstrong wrote. "A rematch against Tennessee might seem redundant, but the Hawkeyes could use redemption after last year’s Deacon Hill-filled atrocity. Whatever the case, be prepared for many opt-outs and a different team than we have seen most of the year."
Iowa faced Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl last January, falling by a humiliating score of 35-0.
Obviously, the Hawkeyes are looking to avoid a repeat performance, and while a rematch with the Volunteers may not carry the same cachet as facing Alabama, it would be nice for Iowa to get a chance at some revenge.
Regardless, it has been a disappointing overall for the Hawkeyes, who entered the year hoping to land a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Things have obviously not turned out that way for Iowa, which has suffered through horrific quarterback issues and defensive inconsistencies to limp to a 7-4 record prior to battling the Cornhuskers.